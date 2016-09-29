Latest update September 29th, 2016 12:55 AM

More scampishness happening to de tender level

Sep 29, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

When Rohee seh that crime back on de rise he know wha he was saying. Up until he open he mouth de place was quiet except fuh de one, one stupidness. He know bout crime and he got friends who know bout crime.
From de time he talk is like war break. Gunmen coming from east, west, north and south, and all of dem tackling old people. Rum Jattan who had a plan fuh deal wid criminals look like if he run out of ideas because dem boys now tackling people in broad daylight in de heart of de city and getting away.
Jagdeo did spend millions of dollars pun CCTV. De idea was to see when crime tek place. Well, dem boys seh that it look like if dem cameras blind and only dem that de private people set up wukking.
A young man get shoot at a nightspot and de cameras mek de police know is who right away. A Cuban lady get shoot and rob right wheh a camera situate in de city and de police ain’t see nutten. Rum Jattan must explain.
Just like how dem boys want de people in de tender board to explain how a man get de water contract and de people ain’t even look at de bids.
This is one situation that dem boys got a special interest. Fuh starters, de bid is not de lowest. At de same time it look like a joint venture but people know that all de money coming from one company.
Dem boys hear that de man who coming to evaluate de tenders was close to one of de bidders. In fact, de bidder pick him up at de airport and put him up. That is how dem boys know who get de contract fuh de well.
Soulja Bai sit down in he corner and talking bout transparency. This situation so transparent that dem boys seeing all de scampishness that tekking place. It ain’t too late fuh people pull back but when you tek people money is dangerous and a tricky thing. Ask de people at GECOM.
Talk half and watch to see how de water contract play out.

