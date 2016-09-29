Labour exploitation under Lowenfield at GECOM

Latest update September 29th, 2016 2:14 AM
Dear Editor;
Permit me to show from my letter how the authoritarian behavior the CEO of Gecom Mr. Keith Lowenfield displays. In the field offices that are situated across Guyana, they are staffed from Registration Officers to Registration Clerks. They are acting in these respective positions for a number of years now without being confirmed. This is illegal because according to the labour laws of Guyana, a person should not be acting in a position for more than a specific period of time. Secondly, during the last Gecom exercise, the field staff worked from 9 am to 6 pm, Monday to Friday and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays, and were not paid any overtime whatsoever. I am calling on the appropriate authorities to please correct these wrongs that are happening in Gecom.
Chris Singh
Sep 29, 2016ESPNcricinfo – Jeff Dujon, the former West Indies wicketkeeper, has said it would be a “terrible embarrassment” if West Indies were unable to qualify automatically for the 2019...
Sep 29, 2016
Sep 29, 2016
Sep 29, 2016
Sep 29, 2016
Sep 29, 2016
Sep 29, 2016
The President of Guyana is not the target of harsh criticism from the media and political observers which he should... more
The decision of the owners of Buddy’s Pool Hall to rent out the facility to a university and to open for rental the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also Sir... more
It is amazing how much Guyanese imitate the rich ion the developed world and how little they are prepared to work for... more