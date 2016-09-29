Labour exploitation under Lowenfield at GECOM

Permit me to show from my letter how the authoritarian behavior the CEO of Gecom Mr. Keith Lowenfield displays. In the field offices that are situated across Guyana, they are staffed from Registration Officers to Registration Clerks. They are acting in these respective positions for a number of years now without being confirmed. This is illegal because according to the labour laws of Guyana, a person should not be acting in a position for more than a specific period of time. Secondly, during the last Gecom exercise, the field staff worked from 9 am to 6 pm, Monday to Friday and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays, and were not paid any overtime whatsoever. I am calling on the appropriate authorities to please correct these wrongs that are happening in Gecom.

Chris Singh