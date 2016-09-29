Hamilton Green says this woman should not have been jailed

Latest update September 29th, 2016 2:14 AM

Dear Editor;
I read with some dismay the article titled “woman jailed for robbery after sex.” Based on the details as reported in the media the penalty is very excessive and cruel imposed on a female with five children. While some folks steal millions, kill and rob, the process takes ‘for ever.’ Ms Beaton was charged so that she was not required to plea.
This woman was taken to the house of the man who made the complaint to the Police; from all accounts all that took place at his home was by mutual agreement. We men must learn that there is a price for our adventures. Justice should take all factors into account and so to jail Ms Beaton for 18 months could not be just. I hope our women lawyers, activists and males with a heart will pursue this human tragedy. My wife and daughters share my concerns
Hamilton Green

