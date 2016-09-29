Latest update September 29th, 2016 2:01 AM

GuySuCo to meet with sugar unions today

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) will be meeting today with various unions that represent sugar workers, to examine ‘fully’ the current and future status of the Corporation.
This meeting would stem from several preliminary meetings between GuySuCo and the Guyana Agriculture and General Workers Union (GAWU) on September 19; and the National Association of Agriculture, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) on Monday last.
The Corporation said that in response to the Unions’ respective claims for the year 2016, GuySuCo’s senior management team has invited the Unions executives, along with representatives of the Guyana Labour Union (GLU) to meet, so that together they can fully examine the current and future status of the Corporation.
Also, GuySuCo’s management team will make comprehensive disclosures regarding sugar production and productivity, market and revenue trends, related costs, including employment costs, and of course their collective impact on current and future financial results.
GuySuco said that it is intended that the parties will jointly examine the considerable challenges which the industry has faced over the last decade and the threats to sugar as its principal product of the future; discuss possible options for regaining financial viability; and more critically take the opportunity as joint shareholders to explore the type of partnership that can be forged to address the challenges highlighted, reconcile the varying interests, and commit to saving not only jobs and careers, but critically also, to ensuring the future viability of dependent communities.
The Corporation said that its management team therefore looks forward to the start of a positive and productive series of interactions.

