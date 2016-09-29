GOA conducts Anti-Doping Seminar for media -session deemed informative

Despite the low turnout of media operatives, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA)-organised Anti-Doping Seminar proved to be very informative for those that attended the session yeseterday, at Olympic House in Kingston.

Representatives from four media outfits were able to benefit from the expertise of Drug Control Officer (DCO) Charles Corbin and local Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) member Dr. Karen Pilgrim both of whom made useful presentations on the work of RADO, the procedures of drug testing and the related penalties for its use among athletes.

Corbin, who was the main presenter, esplained to the media the working of the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) and RADO, adding that the essential involvement of the media was to help improve the general understanding of anti-doping in an effort to realise success.

Speaking in his capacity as a RADO Rep, Corbin said that Body’s intention is to promote a drug free sport within the Caribbean and called on the media to assist them through education and advocacy to all concerned, especially the athletes.

The DCO gave a full description of what is doping, informing that contrary to what many persons may think, it involves more than just the use of a prohibited drug by an athlete, but also includes failure to file your (athlete) whereabouts, administering or attempting to administer a prohibited substance to an athlete, complicity, possession, tampering, refusing to be tested among others.

He also stated that athletes can be tested whether in competition or out of competition once a request is made for them to be tested, hence the importance of having your whereabouts known to the relevant authorities, failing which can constitute to a violation.

In reference to Guyana, Corbin said that most teams leaving this country to participate in competitions are usually summoned to a meeting to apprise them of such protocols.

Corbin explained the different stages of testing starting with the athlete’s selection, notification, repoting to the doping station, sample collection equipment, volume of urine, splitting the sample and at the end completing your doping form.

Presently, the GOA is conducting a similar seminar for associations and athletes which according to Dr. Pilgrim started in September and is an ongoing process