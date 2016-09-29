Latest update September 29th, 2016 12:07 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GOA conducts Anti-Doping Seminar for media -session deemed informative

Sep 29, 2016 Sports 0

RADO Drug Control Officer Charles Corbin makes an explanation during a video demonstration at yesterday’s Anti-Doping session for the media. Sitting is RADO member Dr. Karen Pilgrim.

RADO Drug Control Officer Charles Corbin makes an explanation during a video demonstration at yesterday’s Anti-Doping session for the media. Sitting is RADO member Dr. Karen Pilgrim.

Despite the low turnout of media operatives, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA)-organised Anti-Doping Seminar proved to be very informative for those that attended the session yeseterday, at Olympic House in Kingston.
Representatives from four media outfits were able to benefit from the expertise of Drug Control Officer (DCO) Charles Corbin and local Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) member Dr. Karen Pilgrim both of whom made useful presentations on the work of RADO, the procedures of drug testing and the related penalties for its use among athletes.
Corbin, who was the main presenter, esplained to the media the working of the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) and RADO, adding that the essential involvement of the media was to help improve the general understanding of anti-doping in an effort to realise success.
Speaking in his capacity as a RADO Rep, Corbin said that Body’s intention is to promote a drug free sport within the Caribbean and called on the media to assist them through education and advocacy to all concerned, especially the athletes.
The DCO gave a full description of what is doping, informing that contrary to what many persons may think, it involves more than just the use of a prohibited drug by an athlete, but also includes failure to file your (athlete) whereabouts, administering or attempting to administer a prohibited substance to an athlete, complicity, possession, tampering, refusing to be tested among others.
He also stated that athletes can be tested whether in competition or out of competition once a request is made for them to be tested, hence the importance of having your whereabouts known to the relevant authorities, failing which can constitute to a violation.
In reference to Guyana, Corbin said that most teams leaving this country to participate in competitions are usually summoned to a meeting to apprise them of such protocols.
Corbin explained the different stages of testing starting with the athlete’s selection, notification, repoting to the doping station, sample collection equipment, volume of urine, splitting the sample and at the end completing your doping form.
Presently, the GOA is conducting a similar seminar for associations and athletes which according to Dr. Pilgrim started in September and is an ongoing process

More in this category

Sports

Regal SCC/Regal Sports support boxer Atwell

Regal SCC/Regal Sports support boxer Atwell

Sep 29, 2016

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and Regal Sports of 69 and 41 Seaforth Street Campbellville respectively have thrown their support behind boxer Clive Atwell following two successful surgeries....
Read More
Preparations for the Best of the Best President cup horserace meet heats up

Preparations for the Best of the Best President...

Sep 29, 2016

Great Christmas gift as Windies register historic win in S/Africa (Part 16)

Great Christmas gift as Windies register historic...

Sep 29, 2016

No Olympic medal in 20 years is scandalous

No Olympic medal in 20 years is scandalous

Sep 29, 2016

NBS 40-over continues this weekend

NBS 40-over continues this weekend

Sep 29, 2016

GOA conducts Anti-Doping Seminar for media -session deemed informative

GOA conducts Anti-Doping Seminar for media...

Sep 29, 2016

NAMILCO Football returns to East Bank this weekend Grove/Diamond NDC assists with ground preparations

NAMILCO Football returns to East Bank this...

Sep 29, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch