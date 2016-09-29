Fort Wellington Hospital now offers ultrasound services

Region Five Health Authorities, during last week, launched a number of activities including pill

distribution which is an integral part of the anti-filarial campaign. This was followed by a medical outreach in partnership with overseas-based, “Bridges Global Mission”, an organization founded by Guyanese for Guyanese.

That organization is seeking to give back to the society.

The Fort Wellington Hospital also commissioned a fully functional ultrasound unit as the administration seeks to optimize health care delivery in Region Five.

According to Regional Health Officer, Dr. Steven Cheefoon, patients can now access ultrasound services at both the Mahaicony and Fort Wellington Hospitals. The R.H.O. also said that authorities are currently seeking to obtain the services of a psychiatrist in order to deal with mental health issues within the Region. The plan is to have the specialist visit once weekly at this point in time.

Dr. Cheefoon said that among other objectives, the authorities strive for equity in the delivery of health care services within Region Five via 17 Health Centers and the two hospitals. He reiterated that the Regional Health Authority, together with support from the Ministry

of Health, and the Regional Administration, is continually striving to have acceptable healthcare made accessible to all residents.

Dr. Cheefoon is also assuring the general public that there is an adequate supply of essential as well as non-essential drugs within the Region. He also stated that systems are being put in place that will allow the Region to be able to source drugs without undue delays, as was the case in the past.

Meanwhile, the RHO has announced that the laboratory facilities at Fort Wellington Hospital are about to be upgraded to a state not seen before in Guyana. The plan by the authorities is to set up a modern laboratory facility which will be used as a model for laboratories around the country.