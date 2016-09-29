Latest update September 29th, 2016 12:55 AM

Dilapidated Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling causes frustration for passengers

Sep 29, 2016

The stairs leading from the Vreed-en-Hoop stelling have for years been in a terrible state. And despite many complaints from passengers and boat captains, nothing has been done to rectify this matter.

Step at the stelling.

Passengers are sometimes afraid to walk on the steps to catch a boat, because of its condition, especially older persons travelling to and fro. Though the stelling was repaired some time ago, there is still need for maintenance work to be done.
A huge crowd was reportedly seen at the stelling because one of the stairs that leads from the stelling to the boat collapsed. This created a bit of confusion as passengers were in a rush to get to work and school on time.
However, when this newspaper contacted the Director of Transport and Harbours, it was informed that engineers are already working on repairing the broken step, and that the matter will be rectified by this weekend.

