Complaints about the operations at GWI

Dear Editor,

We have a very chronic and serious trend/problem at GWI, that is well known, yet no one is objective or courageous enough to speak out. There is no doubt that the investments made by several international funding agencies (EU, IDB, BNTF) etc, to this poorly managed entity, for the past three decades have been astronomical.

New treatment facilities were built, existing ones were supposedly upgraded and water distribution systems were replaced and in some cases upgraded. The Government of Guyana also made significant financial contributions. Yet GWI is losing between 30-40 percent of its revenue to alleged “UNKNOWN” source . The Linden treatment plant has been an investor nightmare. The Rose Hall water treatment plant has never fulfilled its expectation of providing treated water to residents between Whim and Courtland/Gibraltar. An aerial view of the city and the coastland has seen a dramatic rise in the black tank population. Should we consider these developments as returns on the investment made in the water industry?

The previous administration acquired the services of Severn Trend in the mid-90 to enhance the management capability of the organization. This was a real disaster because local cooperation, understandably, was not forth coming. Severn Trend was up against a powerful machinery and detractors of no mean order. Some analyst felt that the intention was merely to get rid of the then CEO strongman, who apparently was becoming an embarrassment to the ruling regime.

The contribution of certain people will always remain in GWI’s history. The common denominator is that they were all political appointees. GWI seems to be the dumping ground for these special class of people. WHY? Does control of the water sector bring votes? The famous Peter Drucker phrase summarizes it all. “If we do not know where we are going any road may take us there.” Arriving at our final destination is important but at what cost to Guyana. Mr Editor, I am afraid of the news coming out of GWI. Guyana deserve much more. What next? One’s digestive system has to be strong.

Concerned employees