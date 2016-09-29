Commissioner sworn in to probe discovery of foreign aircraft

Brigadier Retired Edward Collins was yesterday sworn in by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to investigate, examine and report on the circumstances in which a foreign aircraft entered Guyana and was discovered on the ground near

Yupukari, Upper Essequibo, Upper Takutu, two weeks ago.

Collins has been appointed commissioner after President David Granger mandated that a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) be launched. The swearing in took place at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The twin-engine Cessna aircraft-bearing registration number N767Z- was brought to the attention of officials by a resident in the area. Since the discovery of the aircraft, according to residents, there have been suspicious activities.

Members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and other related agencies, over the past weeks have been assessing the aircraft.

When asked how his techniques of investigation would be different from that of the Police, Collins said that he has the authority to subpoena witnesses

“I will have powers from the High Court Judge in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana. I don’t think the police can do that. I will have that extra authority of getting all the witnesses available.”

While the commissioner admitted that there might be difficulty with getting persons from the community to testify because of its location, he said that it will take time and perseverance.

Collins added that he will ensure that all persons testify even if he has to go to them.

Collins is tasked with determining whether there were any breaches and/or violation of the Laws of Guyana; whether the passage of information between the security forces was timely and whether there is a need for the review of the process having regard to the functioning of the National Intelligence System. He will have to determine whether it can be concluded from the information available, the relevant evidence and witness testimony that the agencies of the State acted in a manner consistent with their security responsibility.

The Commission will have to report and advise the President on the operational effectiveness of the various agencies of the State and the adequacy of the existing human resources, technology and equipment in the Upper Essequibo-Upper Takutu area.

Also, the Commission will have to report on the coordination among the various agencies of the State and other local, regional and international entities, as it relates to the matters set out in the Terms of Reference.

A preliminary report on the findings of the Commission will be submitted to the Minister of State, Joseph Harmon on October 17. The final report in relation to the foregoing investigation shall be rendered to President Granger on November 16. This report will set out the scope and findings of the investigation in fulfillment of the purposes set out in the Terms of Reference.

It will report on any matters of concern arising from the Commission’s investigation and make recommendation as the Commission sees fit.

The Rules of Procedure states that the Inquiry shall be conducted continually at Lethem and Yupukari, Rupununi and in such other places as the commissioner determines.

According to reports, during a search of the aircraft, several pieces of communication equipment were discovered and secured. The CANU team is seeking to determine whether the aircraft may have links to narcotics trade.