Latest update September 29th, 2016 2:14 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Beware of bogus currency on the West Bank of Demerara

Sep 29, 2016 Letters 0

Dear Editor;
I am writing this letter as a warning to all businessmen and women on the West Bank of Demerara. There are two males of Caucasian complexion who are visiting various shops along the West Bank and making purchases of cases of beers, cigarettes, etc., and paying with US currency. Their excuse is that they do not have Guyanese currency and visiting a cambio in the city is too much of a hassle so they prefer to make purchases with the US currency at the lower rate of 1 US = 200 GYD. The catch here of course is that the US currency is fake. Unsuspecting shopkeepers are unable to tell the difference between the real currency and the fake, and it is only when they try to exchange the currency at a cambio or bank they are made aware of this. So far it is confirmed that these criminals have targeted at least two separate businesses, and it is my hope that by writing this letter other persons will not fall for this trick.
V. Bissoon

More in this category

Sports

West Indies in UAE 2016-17 ‘Terribly embarrassing’ if WI don’t get automatic WC qualification – Dujon

West Indies in UAE 2016-17 ‘Terribly embarrassing’ if WI...

Sep 29, 2016

ESPNcricinfo – Jeff Dujon, the former West Indies wicketkeeper, has said it would be a “terrible embarrassment” if West Indies were unable to qualify automatically for the 2019...
Read More
Guardiola’s perfect record falls in thrilling Celtic draw

Guardiola’s perfect record falls in...

Sep 29, 2016

2016 Tobago International Cycling Classic Crawford wins Div. 2; Hicks is top U19; Jeffrey 2nd U25: Williams is 9th in Div. 1

2016 Tobago International Cycling Classic ...

Sep 29, 2016

Who will reign supreme at Sunday’s Drag Meet?

Who will reign supreme at Sunday’s Drag Meet?

Sep 29, 2016

SS Jaguars, G Square Cavaliers triumph

SS Jaguars, G Square Cavaliers triumph

Sep 29, 2016

Regal Sports T20 continues on Sunday

Regal Sports T20 continues on Sunday

Sep 29, 2016

Regal SCC/Regal Sports support boxer Atwell

Regal SCC/Regal Sports support boxer Atwell

Sep 29, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch