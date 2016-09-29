Beware of bogus currency on the West Bank of Demerara

Dear Editor;

I am writing this letter as a warning to all businessmen and women on the West Bank of Demerara. There are two males of Caucasian complexion who are visiting various shops along the West Bank and making purchases of cases of beers, cigarettes, etc., and paying with US currency. Their excuse is that they do not have Guyanese currency and visiting a cambio in the city is too much of a hassle so they prefer to make purchases with the US currency at the lower rate of 1 US = 200 GYD. The catch here of course is that the US currency is fake. Unsuspecting shopkeepers are unable to tell the difference between the real currency and the fake, and it is only when they try to exchange the currency at a cambio or bank they are made aware of this. So far it is confirmed that these criminals have targeted at least two separate businesses, and it is my hope that by writing this letter other persons will not fall for this trick.

V. Bissoon