Berbice triple-murder teen accused, two others attempt New Amsterdam Prison break

The 17-year-old, who was charged and subsequently remanded for the gruesome triple-murder at Black Bush in Berbice some months ago, was part of a trio who attempted to escape the confines of the New Amsterdam Prison on Tuesday night.

Although the details are somewhat sketchy, a police source told this publication that the teen, Jairam Chetram; a prisoner identified as “Spurwing” and “Boodhoo (only name supplied), tried to escaped the jailhouse by going through the roof. Their plans were foiled after their movements were recognised by the ranks stationed at the tower.

The three are all murder accused.

An alarm was subsequently raised and the men were captured and secured. Efforts to contact the relevant authorities to shed some more light on the matter were futile.

According to reports, Jairam Chetram and his father Carlton Chetram, along with three others allegedly murdered Pawan Chandradeo, Naresh Rooplall and Jaikarran Chandradeo at Cookrite Savannah, Black Bush Polder.

The New Amsterdam Prison is no stranger when it comes to jailbreaks or attempted jailbreaks. Reports in the past would confirm that back in 2008 several inmates were in a cell when one requested to use the toilet and as soon as the cell was opened, the prison official was pounced upon and relieved of his keys. He was then tied up with a bed sheet.

However, the breakout was foiled after the prisoners were spotted by an officer who was at the time in the yard.

In 2010, a notorious gang dubbed the ‘Skeldon Crew’ which was accused of wreaking havoc in the New Amsterdam Prison were forced to abort their plan to escape the jailhouse. Prison officers were tipped off when a search was conducted and several sharp implements and steel bars were discovered.

Back in 2011, four inmates were discovered missing from the prison when their cells were unlocked to allow them to empty their utensils of body waste.

The year 2015 saw two remand prisoners escaping from the prison. The duo had managed to get down from the top flat of a building in the compound of the Prison with bedsheets before jumping over a perimeter fence outfitted with razor wire.