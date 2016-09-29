Another man remanded for murder of Gafoors Manager

Another man was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of Terry Lakhan, whose bound and nude body was discovered in a wardrobe at his Herstelling, East Coast Demerara home, on July 21.

Patrick Ross, 22, of Lot 107 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara is accused of murdering Lakhan, a former manager at Gafoors, during the course of a robbery.

Ross and David Outar of Lot 369 Foulis, East Coast Demerara were jointly charged and not required to plead to the capital offence.

Ross had been on the run. Outar was arrested and charged a few days after the murder.

Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers, told the court that the case file is still incomplete. He said that the deceased’s post mortem report is still outstanding.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan remanded the two accused to prison until October 25, when the matter will be called for report.

According to reports, Lakhan’s body was discovered hanging from a cord in a wardrobe by his neighbour at around 23:00hrs, on the day in question.

Lakhan’s legs and hands were also tied.

It was reported that the accused told detectives they visited Lakhan’s home and were imbibing.

Outar alleged that the father of one began making ‘advances’ towards him and he became upset and left the home. It was reported that the accused told investigators that he returned to Lakhan’s home with a friend and they strangled the 53-year-old man and tied a cord around his neck to make it look like suicide.

An Xbox, clothing and other valuable were removed from the dead man’s home.