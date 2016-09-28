Three suspects under police radar for Rio Night Club shooting

Latest update September 28th, 2016 12:55 AM
As investigation continues into the Rio Night Club shooting which has left one person dead and another injured, police sources revealed that they are seeking three suspects, including an ex-phantom.
Kaieteur News understands that the cops were able to positively identify the shooters from video footage provided. Reports are that the entire incident was recorded on surveillance cameras. Jeffrey Ferrell, 35, who was shot to the neck, has also provided the cops with information.
A brawl at the night club on Monday morning resulted in the death of 19-year-old Ryan Sergeant at the Queenstown night club.
Reports are that the 19-year-old and his friends got into a heated argument with a group of men at the club over a female. During the argument, a fight broke out and the men were reportedly asked to leave the night spot since they were disturbing other patrons.
According to information, while outside the club, an individual pulled out a gun and opened fire on Sergeant and his friends, resulting in them running for cover. It was while the 19-year-old was running towards his car that he was shot and his friend sustained a gunshot wound.
This newspaper was told that a young man who was with Sergeant, opened fire on the gang members but missed. The men eventually escaped while Sergeant was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
