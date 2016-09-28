Rose Hall Town 46th Anniversary 1970-2016

PMSS wins historic RHTY&SC cricket teams Cuisine Competition

The Port Mourant Secondary School cooked their way to championship honours when the Cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS hosted the first ever Yard Fowl Curry Competition in Guyana. The event supported by hundreds of Rose Hall Residents was held at the Area ‘H’ Ground and was sponsored by the RHTY&SC, Kings Jewellery World, Guyana Tourism Authority, Ansa Mcal (Guy) Ltd, Guyana Beverage Company, Digicel and Docol. The Yard Fowl Curry Competition was followed by an energetic two hours public concert to officially close the two weeks celebration of Guyana’s smallest town 46th anniversary celebration.

Twelve teams took part in the historic competition which was organised by the cricket teams and coordinated by Kings Jewellery World Chief Executive Officer Looknauth Persaud and a team from Georgetown. Secretary/CEO of the RHTY&SC, Hilbert Foster expressed delight at the success of the Yard Fowl Competition and stated that the Club would be working to make it an event that is closely associated with the name of the township of Rose Hall. Shamie off Licence and Restaurant copped the runner up spot while, J.C. Chandisingh Secondary School took home the 3rd prize. Sharon Cort and Terry Pike were the 4th and 5th place winners respectively.

The winners received $50,000 and two trophies, while the Head Cook received a shopping voucher worth $25,000 from the Management of Kings Jewellery World. The first Runner up received $30,000 and a trophy while the 2nd Runner up carried home $20,000 and a trophy. The best presentation award of $10,000 was awarded to J.C. Chandisingh Secondary School. The panel of judges was specially selected by Mr. Looknauth Persaud of the National Duck Curry Fame and were all Georgetown based in an effort to get neutral judges. The objectives of the competition were to promote the once popular Yard Fowl Curry, to create a special brand for the township, to promote social cohesion, to attract tourists to Rose Hall Town and to promote the Club’s Say No to Crime, Drugs and Suicide Message.

Hundreds of Rose Hall Town residents later in the evening were entertained in a well organised two hours public concert to bring the curtains down on the almost two weeks of celebrations that were held under the theme of “Proud of Our Past, Optimistic of Our Future”. The packed programme included numerous artistes drawn from the Guysuco Training Centre, Churches, Schools, B3 Dancing Group and popular Berbicians Cecil Marks and the evergreen Sweet Kendingo, the former Calypso Champion.

The Management and Members of the Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Bakewell Under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under 19 and Intermediate, Metro Females and Gizmos & Gadgets Under 21 and First Division Cricket Teams would like to express gratitude to all the participants and sponsors of the Yard Fowl Curry Competition and Public Concert.