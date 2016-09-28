Multimillion-dollar Water Treatment facility works attract foreign bidders

Melanie Damishana to get new fire station

Monument to be erected at Palmyra, Berbice

During the opening of the Tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Ministry of Finance, Main Street, Georgetown yesterday, several foreign companies vied for a contract in relation to the Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure Improvement Programme. The programme entails the Rehabilitation and Expansion of the Water Treatment Facility at Shelterbelt, Georgetown.

The Procuring Entity was listed as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Engineer’s estimate was announced at $882.8M.

Bidder Amount BK International in a Joint Venture with Water Tech Ltd. (T&T) $990M Hi-Pro Ecologices (Mexico) $828.4M UEM Inc. (T&T) $983.8M

19 contractors vied for the contract to construct a fire station at Melanie Damishana, the East Coast of Demerara. The Procuring Entity is listed as the Ministry of Public Security. The Engineer’s estimate was announced at $14.3M.

Bidder Amount Rehoboth Enterprise $10.4M SKI Construction $11.17M Alternative Contracting Enterprise $11.15M Garbarran Construction Limited $13.7M Wesley Haynes $10.6M General Contractors Company Limited $12.4M Memorex Enterprises $12M Madiba Trading and Construction Incorporated $10.3M Randolph Taylor $10.9M Kurt Cumberbatch Contracting Services $11.8M Heratio Contracting Services $10.8M Navin and Sons Construction $11.6M Ramano Builders General Building Contractors $12.2M E.Akbar Construction Service $12.4M Vision General Construction Service $10M Mohammed Rahim and Son $13.9M R.Kissoon Contracting Service $13.7M Ivor Allen $10.7M

Monument to be constructed in Palmyra, Berbice

Meanwhile, bids were also opened for Phase One of the construction of a Monument at Palmyra, East Coast Berbice in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne). This phase entails the preparatory and access works. The procuring entity was listed as the Ministry of Education – Department of Culture Youth and Sport. The Engineer’s estimate was announced at $46.4M.

Bidder Amount Memorex Enterprises $49.6M Gupta Contracting $41.9M Erron Lall Civil Engineering Works $33M Ivor Allen $44.1M RP Construction Agency $52.6M Novad Investment $38.6M KP Jagdeo General Contractor $45.1M Rocco.P $42.3M BK International Incorporated $44.5M H.Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering $44.5M A.Ramcharitar Construction $41.1M Nabi Construction Incorporated $45.3M Alternative Contracting Enterprise $40.5M

Tenders for Phase two of the monument project were also opened. This phase entails the construction of the monument’s base and ancillary works. The Engineer’s estimate for this phase was announced at $47.7M.

Bidder Amount Ivor Allen $45.8M H.Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering Services $33.5M LGS Barnes General Building Construction and Civil Engineering $43M Novad Investment $38.6M Gupta Contracting $42.5M Nabi Construction Incorporated $54.6M Memorex Enterprises $45.3M Madiba Trading and Construction Incorporated $40.5M BK International Incorporated $44.7M Rocco.P $42.5M R.Kissoon Contracting Service $46.9M Alternative Contracting Enterprise $42.2M A. Ramcharitar Construction $44M

Tenders were also opened for Phase Three of the Monument Project. This phase entails the landscaping and finishing works. The Engineer’s estimate was announced at $9.4M.

Bidder Amount Gupta Contracting $8M Rocco.P $8.3M Novad Investments $7.4M BK International Incorporated $8.2M Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works $8.8M A&J General Contracting Services $7,234,889 Nabi Construction Incorporated $7,234,828 Anirudh Ramcharitar $7.3M LGS Barnes General Building Construction $8M R.Kissoon Contracting Service $8.8M Ivor Allen $8.9M

Bids for the rehabilitation and construction of roads and drains in Bartica, Region 7 (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) were also opened. This project was separated into two lots. The Procuring Entity is the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Bidder Amount

Eron Lall $20.9M $26.5M B&J Civil Works $62.7M $35.1M R&D Investments Incorporated $41.5M $45.5 Chung’s Global Enterprise $28.9M $34.3M Errol Cush Contracting Services $22.8M $32M Engineer’s estimate $48.9M $50.5M

Bids were also opened for the Construction of Judge’s living quarters at Suddie Essequibo, Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam). The Procuring Entity was listed as the Supreme Court of Judicature. The Engineer’s estimate was announced at $99.6M.

Bidder Amount Builders Hardware and General Supplies $92.2M R.Bassoo and Sons Construction Company $98.6M JPM’s General Construction and Engineering Services $84.4M Aura Engineering Company $100.5M

Tenders were also opened for the Construction of all-weather footpaths within the Botanical Gardens. The procuring entity was listed as the National Parks Commission. The Engineer’s estimate is $3.4M.

Bidder Amount M.Mountain Engineering $2.3M RC Construction $4M RP Construction Agency $5.2M H.Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering $6M JPM’s General Construction and Engineering Services $4.6M Cheong’s Global Enterprise $4.2M Mohammed Rahim and Son $4.1M A&N Enterprise $5.5M Ivor Allen $6.6M

Tenders were opened for the rehabilitation of drainage structures and timber revetment at Enterprise East, Leguan Island, Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara). The procuring entity was listed as the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). The Engineer’s estimate was announced at $36.2M.

Bidder Amount Nabi Construction Incorporated $34.2M Puran.M $30.4M Khan’s Enterprise $28M Khan’s Construction and Transportation Incorporated $30.6M Rupan Romotar Investment $32.7M J.Hussain Civil and General Contracting Services $47M S.Maraj Contracting Services $27.4M Raj Civil Engineering Construction $30.7M R Maraj General Contracting $26.4M

Tenders were opened for the contract to rewire the entire National Culture Centre Building at Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown. The Ministry of Education – Department of Culture, Youth and Sport, was listed as the Procuring Entity with the Engineer’s estimate at $19.1M.

Bidder Amount Mediba Trading and Construction Incorporated $16.2M RW Electrical Company and Building Contractors $18M Yogeshwar Bhola Construction Services $16.5M A&J General Contracting Services $15.1M Randolph Taylor $15.2M M.Balgobin Electrical Contractor and Supplier $16.3M

Bids were also opened for the extension of the Prison Headquarters located at 46 Brickdam, Stabroek Georgetown. The Procuring Entity is Ministry of Public Security. The Engineer’s estimate was announced at $19.9M.

Bidder Amount Heratio Contracting Service $12.9M Madeba Trading and Construction Incorporated $16.5M S&K Construction Services $17.5M Garbarran Construction Limited $20.1M Rehoboth Enterprise $11.8M Wesley Haynes $16M Ivor Allen $14.9M Devcon Construction and Contracting Services $19.4M Cheong’s Global Enterprise $24M R.Kissoon Contracting Service $18.6M Randolph Taylor $13.3M JPM’s General Construction and Engineering Services $16.4M RC Construction $18M

Contractors also submitted bids for the construction of a stable at the Lethem Police Station Compound. The Procuring Entity is also, the Ministry of Public Security. The Engineer’s estimate is $19.9M.

Bidder Amount Ivor Allen $17.7M JPM’s General Construction and Engineering Services $18.6M Heratio Contracting Services $15.5M LGS Barnes General Building Construction and Civil Engineering $19.9M Alternative Contracting Enterprise $17.7M E.Akbar Construction Services $18.4M R.Kissoon Contracting Services $21.7M B.Harinandan $19.5M Ramesh.B Construction $18.7M FS Construction $33.6M Wesley Haynes $18.4M Theodore Farriah General Contracting Service $19.9M