September 28th, 2016

Moses like rice pap

Sep 28, 2016

Moses and he rod got de fate of de whole Broadcasting Association in he hand. That is wha de Board Chairman seh. Before he lef office, Jagdeo did give away a whole heap of radio licence to ee friends and family.
When people talk bout it he tell dem that dem can’t do nutten bout it. He get Sityra Gyal fuh cuss de American Ambassador who talk bout de radio licence. Moses, Soulja Bai and Rum Jhattan get vex; at least dem mek people believe that dem vex. People believe dem when dem seh that if dem get in power dem gun tek way all dem radio licence that Jagdeo give to ee friends and family. That is why people vote fuh dem.
Moses in de position fuh tek way de licence but up to now he ain’t do nutten. He pussyfooting and finding all kind of excuse. He like rice pap.
This was de same Moses who was a Minister of Information when Jagdeo was President. Is de same pussyfooting mek Jagdeo seh he, Moses, was a failure as Minister and chase him out de government and de party.
Nuff people did vex wid Jagdeo and dem help Moses go and study law.
Dem boys seh but even as a lawyer he wasn’t any good. But some people does get all dem break. Last year he come back into government as a Minister and as fate would have it he get back de job fuh be responsible for information. He get a chance to tek back dem radio licence that he self seh he gun tek way.
De whole of Guyana still waiting. In fact, de people who get de licence playing dem radio more hard and deafing Moses ears. And ee can’t do nutten bout it. Suh ee seh, but dem boys ain’t believe that.
But people want know why Moses sit down so easy. He not a man like that. He always ready fuh war. But de way ee treating this matter and his responsibility mek dem boys believe he is a rubber stamp wha people talking in de street or he getting a sutten from somebody, somewhere, to haul in ee tail.
Talk half and remember that Soulja Bai seh is only one way to deal wid this radio matter. Rescind all.

