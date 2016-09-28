More cameras and data centre to aid crime fighting

The Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP) is seeking to collaborate with the E-Governance Unit to realise the Safe City Project.

Project Manager of CSSP, Clement Henry, said that a recommendation has been made for storage and connectivity. Henry explained that the Safe City Project is a surveillance project integrated with patrol management. It essentially aims to aid in the reduction of crime by utilising technology.

The Safe City Project is currently in the formulation stages. “In this phase we’re structuring a way forward,” Henry said adding that two study tours have been undertaken as part of this phase.

Earlier this year, the Crime Chief visited Mexico City to observe the operations of their Safe City programme. More recently, Henry was part of a delegation from the Ministry of Telecommunications to visit China as part of fact finding mission. “In the way forward we are looking to set up a unified command centre.

The idea is that squad cars will have cameras,” Henry told GINA. This is where the high speed connectivity through the E-Governance Unit will be facilitated.

The proposed command centre will monitor cameras across the city and coordinate police response to reported crime. The government is seeking to source an additional 300 closed circuit television to aid in crime fighting. The command centre will also handle emergency calls.

Meanwhile, Henry explained that the information gathered from the cameras is expected to be stored in a National Data Centre which the E-Governance Unit is in the process of setting up.

The information could be analysed by the police and the Ministry of Public Security’s Crime Observatory to better aid in the fight against crime.

Funding for this project will be facilitated through the CSSP and the government of Guyana. The CSSP is a five year programme which has secured US$15M from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).