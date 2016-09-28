Latest update September 28th, 2016 12:55 AM

Montrose granny murder PI…Testimonies from police sergeants to wrap up prosecution case

Sep 28, 2016 News 0

Two police sergeants are scheduled to testify next Tuesday, October 6, when the prosecution is expected to wrap up its case in the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder of Danrasie Ganesh, for which Collin Alleyne is charged.
When the PI continued yesterday in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, a usually disorderly Alleyne was warned by the Magistrate that the matter will be forced into another adjournment if he failed to behave himself.
The 23-year-old accused, of Timehri Cemetery Road, East Coast Demerara, maintained his composure and sat quietly in the prisoners’ dock, throughout the hearing.
Detective Inspector, Cedric Gravesande, was called to testify. He gave evidence in relation to a confrontation he had with Alleyne at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.
At the time of the murder, the police witness told the court that he was the Officer in Charge of crime at the Sparendaam Police Station.

MURDER ACCUSED: Collin Alleyne

MURDERED: Danrasie Ganesh

Upon completion of the witness’s testimony, Alleyne declined to cross-examine him.
Police Prosecutor David Goodridge told the court that he intends to call two other policemen to testify. He said that one of the witnesses has to tender surveillance footage.
The battered body of 77-year-old Danrasie ‘Carmen’ Ganesh was found in her Montrose, East Coast Demerara home, on August 1, 2015, by relatives who went to check on her after she failed to answer neighbours’ calls.
The gruesome murder was captured on surveillance camera.
It was reported that Ganesh’s killer, believed to be Alleyne, clubbed her on the head with a tyre wrench and dragged her into a corner where she collapsed.
It was then the killer wrapped a hand-towel around her neck, kicked and stomped the old woman until she was motionless.
Alleyne was captured three weeks after the murder at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown. He reportedly told detectives that a male relative of Ganesh paid him $700,000 to kill the old woman and steal documents pertaining to her property.

