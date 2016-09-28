Medical laboratories aim to advance accreditation status

At least two local medical laboratories are aspiring to advance their current level of accreditation. The two laboratories are the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and the Woodlands Hospital Laboratories.

These laboratories were yesterday recertified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS). This development comes on the heels of prior renewal audits which revealed that the laboratories continue to meet the requirements of the Guyana Standard (GYS 170) – general requirements for the operation of a laboratory.

Renewal certificates were presented by Ms. Tashi Melville-Browne, Technical Officer of the GNBS to the Management and Laboratory Personnel of the hospitals.

Both of the newly recertified laboratories have indicated that they are aspiring to move to the higher level of accreditation to the ISO 15189 Standard – Medical Laboratories – Requirements for quality and competence in the not too distant future.

Uncertified laboratories that are interested in becoming certified to the National Standard can approach the GNBS which is always ready to offer technical assistance to any laboratory desirous of implementing a management system for certification.

Through its National Laboratory Certification programme, the GNBS determines whether laboratories involved in conducting testing, measurement and or calibration activities are satisfying the criteria outlined in the standard.

Laboratories that conform to the requirements of this standard are provided with formal recognition that they have implemented a laboratory management system, thus providing quality assurance for customers as they select reliable testing services to meet their needs.

GNBS also carries out surveillance and monitoring activities during the period of certification to ensure that laboratories are maintaining the system.

The recertification of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Laboratory and Woodlands Hospital Laboratory has kept them among the group of certified medical laboratories in Guyana which includes Eureka Medical Laboratories, Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital Laboratory, Medical Arts Centre Laboratory, Georgetown Medical Centre Laboratory, Quest Medical Centre Laboratory and Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Laboratory.