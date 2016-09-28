Medical laboratories aim to advance accreditation status

Latest update September 28th, 2016 12:55 AM
At least two local medical laboratories are aspiring to advance their current level of accreditation. The two laboratories are the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and the Woodlands Hospital Laboratories.
These laboratories were yesterday recertified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS). This development comes on the heels of prior renewal audits which revealed that the laboratories continue to meet the requirements of the Guyana Standard (GYS 170) – general requirements for the operation of a laboratory.
Renewal certificates were presented by Ms. Tashi Melville-Browne, Technical Officer of the GNBS to the Management and Laboratory Personnel of the hospitals.
Both of the newly recertified laboratories have indicated that they are aspiring to move to the higher level of accreditation to the ISO 15189 Standard – Medical Laboratories – Requirements for quality and competence in the not too distant future.
Uncertified laboratories that are interested in becoming certified to the National Standard can approach the GNBS which is always ready to offer technical assistance to any laboratory desirous of implementing a management system for certification.
Through its National Laboratory Certification programme, the GNBS determines whether laboratories involved in conducting testing, measurement and or calibration activities are satisfying the criteria outlined in the standard.
Laboratories that conform to the requirements of this standard are provided with formal recognition that they have implemented a laboratory management system, thus providing quality assurance for customers as they select reliable testing services to meet their needs.
GNBS also carries out surveillance and monitoring activities during the period of certification to ensure that laboratories are maintaining the system.
The recertification of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Laboratory and Woodlands Hospital Laboratory has kept them among the group of certified medical laboratories in Guyana which includes Eureka Medical Laboratories, Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital Laboratory, Medical Arts Centre Laboratory, Georgetown Medical Centre Laboratory, Quest Medical Centre Laboratory and Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Laboratory.
Sep 28, 2016ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Pakistan exposed West Indies weakness to spin bowling and large outfields by cantering to a comfortable eight wicket win in their final match to complete a...
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Sep 28, 2016
Do you think it was just accidental that Ramon Gaskin testified in three libel trials for Dr. Walter Ramsahoye? They... more
The WPA was a broken party even before the death of Dr. Walter Rodney. The PNC government had demoralized the party... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also Sir... more
It is amazing how much Guyanese imitate the rich ion the developed world and how little they are prepared to work for... more