Massy Group donates to organizations working with the less fortunate

Twenty-four organizations were the recipients of financial assistance and stationery supplies when the Massy Group of Companies hosted its annual presentation ceremony at Massy Staff facilities at Ruimveldt.

Representatives of the organizations from as far as Essequibo, Berbice and Linden attended the ceremony which was addressed by the Group’s Country Manager, Deo Persaud. Persaud praised the recipients for continuing to work closely with the less fortunate in Guyana.

Mr. Persaud said that Massy has been a silent partner offering support to persons and organizations in need.

“This is not the only programme we do; Massy has worked with the Ministry of Education to provide schools identification and smoke free zones signs across the country. It has been hosting the annual 10K run featuring the nation’s top athletes. We see the race as a contribution to the athletes so they can be better prepared for international competition,” he added.

Mr. Persaud said the Group has also partnered with the Ministry of National Security in erecting road safety signs countrywide with an aim of promoting better use of the roads.

The organizations receiving donations were Guyana Relief Council, Bernice Mansell Foundation, Canaan Children Home, Friends of the Needy, Deaf Association of Guyana, Kids Joy Foundation, Guyana Book Foundation, Hauraruni Children’s Home for Girls, New Amsterdam Special Needs School, New Opportunity Corp, Prabu Sharan Orphanage, Radio’s Needy Children’s Fund, Ruimveldt Children’s Aid Centre, Help and Shelter, Alternative Learning System, Step-by-Step Foundation, Dharm Shala, Uncle Eddie’s Home, East Bank Special Needs School, Young Leaders of Agricola, Bal Nivas Orphanage, St. John’s Basco Orphanage and Guyana Council of Organizations for Persons with Disability.