Latest update September 28th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Linden youths want legal age for house lot application lowered

Sep 28, 2016 News 0

A youth consultation at the Lichas Hall in Linden, to effect a policy change regarding the legal age to apply for a house lot, saw the majority of persons in attendance saying that it should be lowered to 18.
At present, one has to be at least 21 years old, in order to apply for a house lot.
It was the third consultation held so far by Hon. Valerie Adams-Patterson.
The first consultation saw the Minister engaging the youths at Rose Hall, Berbice while the second targeted youths at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
Minister Patterson, alluding to the current age of eligibility, pointed out that legally, a person becomes an adult at the age of 18, and engages in lots of adult activities including getting married, obtaining a driver’s license and are also allowed to vote.
Underscoring those issues, the Minister pointed out that if an 18 year-old can legally do all of the things an adult could, then that person should also be eligible to apply for a plot of land.
As such, she told the gathering that she is committed to pursuing a change in the current policy, which requires that applicants attain the age of 21 before he can legally apply for land.  The change in policy she said, will allow for persons who have attained the age of 18 to legally make application for same.
“As soon as you attain the age of eighteen, you should be able to apply. Then between 18 and 21, you should qualify.
Even if you don’t have the wherewithal to pay, you should still apply because by the time it (application) is processed, you should be able to afford it,” Patterson said.
Several youths expressed their support for the initiative, saying that it was a step in the right direction. However there were a few persons who questioned where eighteen year olds would acquire the money to pay for the house lots, given the current rate of unemployment. There was also the question whether government would assist them.
Among those in support of the policy change were APNU Member of Parliament Germaine Figuiera and Councillor Leroy James.
Figuiera said, “I’m 110 percent in support of the proposal to lower the age of eligibility to 18.
At 18, young people are given licenses (drivers) and the opportunity to decide who they want to lead them, so why not (opportunity) to get a plot of land.”
He further posited that having accessibility to a plot of land at 18 is important to personal development.
Figuiera suggested that Government engage the banks in discussions, to help make the process of obtaining loans for housing easier for young people, and also for them to get lower rates of interest.
He alluded to the interest rates offered at the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN) for business empowerment, which he said are much lower than the Banks. Figuiera added that owning a property is also empowering, and should be something that LEN could look into financing.
Consultations on the proposed policy change are expected to be held in other Regions over the next couple of weeks. (Enid Joaquin)

More in this category

Sports

Whitewashed: Pakistan thrash hapless Windies to sweep series

Whitewashed: Pakistan thrash hapless Windies to sweep series

Sep 28, 2016

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Pakistan exposed West Indies weakness to spin bowling and large outfields by cantering to a comfortable eight wicket win in their final match to complete a...
Read More
Hikers ladies get new uniforms from Woodpecker Products

Hikers ladies get new uniforms from Woodpecker...

Sep 28, 2016

44th annual CACBBFF… ACS Auto Parts & Mining Supplies on board as Clarke leaves today

44th annual CACBBFF… ACS Auto Parts &...

Sep 28, 2016

Scotiabank Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 – Round 3…

Scotiabank Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 – Round...

Sep 28, 2016

Pre tournament issue but Chess President pleased with performance of local players

Pre tournament issue but Chess President pleased...

Sep 28, 2016

Fitness Express and GAPF team up to host BARBELL WARS

Fitness Express and GAPF team up to host BARBELL...

Sep 28, 2016

Confident ‘Green Machine’ departs for RAN final in Mexico

Confident ‘Green Machine’ departs for RAN...

Sep 28, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch