Hikers ladies get new uniforms from Woodpecker Products

With a reputation of being in operation for over 25 years in Guyana, WoodPecker Products, suppliers of sports apparel and equipment as well as Trophies and medals for various events and occasions continues to extend its goodwill after presenting Hikers Hockey Club with brand new uniforms recently.

The entity has had a long and strong relationship with the Hikers Club that has spanned over 20 years, an association that commenced with the supply of uniforms to the cub’s junior teams, before being extended to the senior Ladiesin 2011.

Closely connected to the sport of hockey, Woodpecker Products has also facilitated players with airfares to participate in developmental programmes as well and their usual munificence has been embraced by the hockey fraternity over the years.

The entity also holds the honour of being the proud sponsor of the first and only outdoor women’s League as well as the Under 21 Category for our Annual Junior Tournament since it started 6years ago.

Just to underline its support for sports, Woodpecker Products donated a pair of indoor goals to the Board and is among the leading contributors to hockey.

Their countless contributions have allowed for the development for individual players and hockey in general for Guyana and their latest effort allows them to have branding rights for the team.

The Hikers Ladies were among the dominant teams in the early 2000s, but the focus now has been on the development of new players to the club and remains one of the leading organisations in growth of young players with many expressing an appreciation for the work that the coaches and senior players are doing.

The Ladies will be outfitted with two sets of kits with the upcoming Annual Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Festival earmarked for its display.