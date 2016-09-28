Fitness Express and GAPF team up to host BARBELL WARS

Living true to his company’s creed of intimately supporting the development of sports and athletes in Guyana, Manager/Owner of Fitness Express Jamie McDonald has now teamed up with the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation to bring off Barbell Wars.

This event which will see competitors displaying strength, technique and stamina is set for the Queens College Auditorium on October 16, next.

The event according to the GAPF will bring gladiators from various strength disciplines under one roof to showcase their strengths in the Ultimate Test.

According to the GAPF release, Strength Wars is a strength based barbell event which seeks to bring greater awareness and admiration for the sport of Powerlifting.

This competition brings the excitement of Crossfit and Bodybuilding to the Powerlifting platform with displays of feats of strength and technique introducing a high level of stamina and conditioning.

Athletes will be engaged in two rounds which will include the three lifts of Powerlifting – Squat, Benchpress and Deadlift – combined with other strength exercises such as Military Press, Power Cleans and Suitcase Hold.

These events will run on a Timed Repetition System where strict form will be adhered to with regards to squat depth, full lockouts for Deadlift and Benchpress, among others.

Athletes will be grouped by powerlifting open weight classes to determine what weight they will be attempting in each exercise.

There will also be novelty events for spectators on competition day as well as powerlifting displays.

Registration opened on September 27th and will close on October 10th next and costs $2,000 per athlete.

Persons interested in competing can visit Fitness Express on Sheriff and John Streets to register where tickets for patrons wishing to attend will also be on sale at $500 each.

Cash and trophies will be at stake for the top performers.