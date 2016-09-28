Latest update September 28th, 2016 12:55 AM

Fate of GNBA in Prime Minister’s hand

…Once issues are resolved, critical work will be done- Board Chairman 

Chairman of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA), 2Leonard Craig, is optimistic that the nation may soon witness some major changes in the broadcasting industry.
The GNBA Board has been plagued by discord and accusations of corruption. Currently, investigations are ongoing. The Prime Minister’s Office has undertaken to investigate the actions of two key Board members—Vic Insanally and Anthony Vieira who were accused of corrupt practices.
In addition, Craig and Vieira have not been able to get along.
The discord has led to the stall in critical work of the Board. The Board was supposed to have already dealt with issues surrounding the illegal granting of radio licences. But because of the discord, nothing substantial has been done.
Recently, Craig told the media that he wants to see progress. He said, “I understand the impatience of those who have made application to become broadcasters and those wishing to see a reversal of the barefaced giveaway of the national airwaves by the then President Bharrat Jagdeo.”
The Chairman continued, “I wish to assure those applicants and the general public that I share this burden and I am working hard to guide the Board in the direction of reviewing all existing licences and grant new ones in time for January 2017.”
Craig, asked how he intends to do this given all that is facing that Board and given the fact that regulations that have been prepared by the Board are stuck in a legal committee led by Vieira, said that he is quite sure that the Board can reach the deadline he has set, “once things are sorted out.”
Craig said, “I am hopeful that this will be over soon,”
He also told Kaieteur News that Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, “has given a commitment to a swift resolution of this issue and we hope that we can get back to normal business of the board after this is over. We will then be able to attend to and deal with real issues, issues that affect Guyana.”

