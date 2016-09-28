Farmer executed in suspected land dispute

Shockwaves rang throughout Gangaram settlement, East Canje, Berbice, when news of a livestock farmer’s execution spread through the small community like wildfire.

Dead is 38-year-olf Ramnarine Etwaroo, called “Bill”, a father of one, whose bullet riddled body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon at the Wing Road, Estate Dam area.

Information reaching this newspaper revealed that the man who resided at Lot 84 Gangaram Village, East Canje, left his home about 1:00 pm to weed his private land when he was executed.

When Kaieteur News visited the home of the now dead man, loud screams and wails were heard as family members were still trying to come to grips with the devastating news.

The man’s wife, Rosie Hemraj, was too distraught to speak to media operatives.

According to the man’s sister-in-law, Sharada Hemraj, they received a phone call about 3:00 pm from relatives who stated that the man had met with an accident and was left lying on the road.

“I send me father to go see what happen and we call and call then we get the news that somebody shoot him and just leff him there.”

The dead man’s father-in-law, Parbalal Hemraj, 63, told this newscast that when he arrived at the scene, a large crowd had already gathered.

“When meh guh, meh see he lay down pon de road and he skin fulla blood with about four hole all ova he body.”

He told Kaieteur news that his son-in-law was a peaceful man and had no issues with residents in the community.

“He was quiet and friendly. He nah had no problem wid nobody in this place hay so meh can’t seh who would do dah.”

Relatives suspected that the man’s recent ban on persons trespassing on his land may be connected to his gruesome death.

The man’s body was picked up and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.