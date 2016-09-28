Duo remanded for murder of Better Hope pensioner

Reporters and spectators gathered outside the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court were sent scattering after murder accused, Sherwin Clarke began spitting angrily while being escorted to prison, on being charged with the murder of David Ramkissoon.

Clarke, 27, a mason, of South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, and Godfrey Gill, 22, a labourer, of Lot 65 Prince Williams, Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with the murder of Ramkissoon which occurred on August 21, during the course of a robbery.

According to reports, the body of Ramkissoon, 76, also known as Short Man, a father of five, was discovered in a pool of blood in the living room of his home by his son. It was reported that the man’s son had just returned home after spending a day at the creek with family, when he made the gruesome discovery.

In addition, Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul read two robbery charges to Clarke and Gill, to which they pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that on August 26, at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, Clarke and Gill robbed Branton Charles of a Samsung cell phone, a Dell laptop, a pair of polo sneakers and $120,000 cash. They allegedly used personal violence before, during and after the robbery.

It was further alleged that on September 7, at Better Hope, Clarke robbed Abigail Thornhill of a gold chain with pendant and an iPhone 5S.

Attorney Dexter Todd who represented Gill told the court that his client was severely beaten by police ranks while in custody. He said that Gill had been in custody since last Friday at the Vigilance Police Station. The lawyer described the cell in which his client was kept in to that of a monkey’s cage in the zoo. He said that he observed food being thrown through a small hole in the cell for his client.

Todd said that when he visited his client he complained about various pains about the body.

According to Todd, Gill made several requests to be examined by a doctor but police refused to carry him.

Addressing this issue, Police Prosecutor David Goodridge told the court that the accused was seen by a medical practitioner, who determined that he received no injuries. Goodridge also presented a medical in favour of Gill to the court.

Clarke, who was unrepresented, claimed that he too was assaulted by police. He said that ranks squeezed his testicles with a pliers and gun-butted him to the head.

In relation to the murder charge, Prosecutor Goodridge said that Ramkissoon was home alone on the day in question, when the accused along with two other men invaded his home. He said that the men robbed Ramkissoon and later slit his throat.

Goodridge said that detectives in Police ‘C’ Division acting on information went to various locations and arrested the duo. According to the Prosecutor, Clarke and Gill had a dispute over money stolen from Ramkissoon’s house, not being shared equally.

The prosecutor said that the duo confessed to the murder.

The facts of the first robbery charge stated that the accused approached Charles, who was standing on Plaisance line top, and dealt him several cuffs and kicks before relieving him of the articles mentioned in the charge.

Thornhill was walking through Plaisance when Clarke rode up to her on a bicycle and asked her if she had anything to give him, Goodridge stated. Prosecutor Goodridge said that Clarke took away the woman’s articles and made good his escape.

When asked what evidence there was against Gill and Clarke for the robbery offences, the prosecutor said that the men were positively identified by the virtual complainants. The prosecutor also said that the men confessed to the crimes orally.

However, Clarke denied knowing Gill and told the Magistrate that he never saw the robbery victims. Prosecutor Goodridge stated that Clarke was charged before for break and enter and larceny. He however said that the charges were dismissed against Clarke after the virtual complainant died.

Attorney Todd stated that Gill has no pending matters or previous convictions.

Clarke, a father of two, and Gill and father of one, were remanded to prison until November 1.

According to reports, Clarke and Gill confessed to killing Ramkissoon last week, after they were apprehended by police. They reportedly told detectives that they went to the pensioner’s home to carry out a robbery.

Police are on the hunt for two other suspects in the murder. (Feona Morrison)