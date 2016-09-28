Director of Sport donates gear to Amelia’s Ward Primary School

Latest update September 28th, 2016 12:55 AM
Director of Sport, Christopher Jones yesterday donated a quantity of sports gear to Amelia’s Ward Primary School in Linden as part of the National Sports Commission’s (NSC) Mandate to spread sports among schools.
Several other schools have benefitted from the initiative and several more are expected to receive similar donations from the NSC.
Sep 28, 2016ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Pakistan exposed West Indies weakness to spin bowling and large outfields by cantering to a comfortable eight wicket win in their final match to complete a...
