Director of Sport donates gear to Amelia’s Ward Primary School

Sep 28, 2016

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones yesterday donated adonation quantity of sports gear to Amelia’s Ward Primary School in Linden as part of the National Sports Commission’s (NSC) Mandate to spread sports among schools.
Several other schools have benefitted from the initiative and several more are expected to receive similar donations from the NSC.

Whitewashed: Pakistan thrash hapless Windies to sweep series

Sep 28, 2016

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Pakistan exposed West Indies weakness to spin bowling and large outfields by cantering to a comfortable eight wicket win in their final match to complete a...
Hikers ladies get new uniforms from Woodpecker Products

Sep 28, 2016

Sep 28, 2016

44th annual CACBBFF… ACS Auto Parts & Mining Supplies on board as Clarke leaves today

Sep 28, 2016

Sep 28, 2016

Scotiabank Men's Caribbean Cup 2016 – Round 3…

Sep 28, 2016

Sep 28, 2016

Pre tournament issue but Chess President pleased with performance of local players

Sep 28, 2016

Sep 28, 2016

Fitness Express and GAPF team up to host BARBELL WARS

Sep 28, 2016

Sep 28, 2016

Confident 'Green Machine' departs for RAN final in Mexico

Sep 28, 2016

Sep 28, 2016

