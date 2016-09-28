Confident ‘Green Machine’ departs for RAN final in Mexico

Following two months of grueling preparations which were improved by the acquisition of Argentine Coach Diego Giannantonio the national men’s rugby team commonly referred to as the ‘Green Machine’ departed these shores yesterday afternoon to play Mexico in the final of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Championship on Saturday in Mexico City.

Speaking with the experienced winger and vice-captain Avery Corbin shortly before departure at Olympic House, he stressed the importance of the game which according to him is a must win for Guyana since it will serve as a qualifier for Rugby World Cup 2019 to be played in Japan.

Corbin when questioned about the preparedness of the team said that they’ve had two months of training which he did admit started out slowly, but gradually picked up intensity and combined with the arrival of Giannantonio he is satisfied with the team’s fitness and readiness for the encounter.

“As you know we’ve had some weakness in the scrum and line-outs, but I believe that despite the shortness of the Argentine’s visit we’ve managed to strengthen those little chinks that were exploited in the past by opposing teams so we’re ready,” Corbin told this newspaper.

Responding to the query of who he thinks could be the ultimate match winner for the team, Corbin said the team is the strongest assembled and any player could be that on the day, but reckoned that players such as Ryan Gonsalves, Lance Adonis, Patrick King, himself or any of the stalwarts such as Richard Staglon, Claudius Butts or Ronald Mayers could be the deciding factor on Saturday.

Meanwhile, overseas-based players Butts, Staglon, Mayers and Adams will join the team in Mexico.