Coalition no longer enjoys full confidence of its supporters – Dr. Hinds

By its very actions, the coalition administration has successfully lost the full confidence of its supporters. This is according to Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr. David Hinds.

In his recent writings, the political activist noted that it is by now, no secret that many supporters of the government are unhappy with its stewardship of the country in the last sixteen months. That unhappiness may be surprising to some, but Dr. Hinds insists that it is real.

He said, “It has to be real, because we live in a country and a region, where government represents power. So in the minds of citizens, their quest for the freedom promised at Emancipation in 1838 and Independence in 1966 is largely imagined against the backdrop of who governs.”

The columnist said that the criticism by Government’s supporters must be seen within the context of what they perceive to be the role of the APNU+AFC in contemporary society.

Dr. Hinds said that after living under a government which for 23 years enriched itself from the public purse, Guyanese could not want this new Government to give itself a giant salary increase in its first months in office.

He said, “Clearly, after open plunder of public resources, they do not want to hear that government has the evidence but it can’t prosecute the plunderers. Clearly, they don’t want to see the fat cats who became the mega-rich under the previous government being given prime contracts, prestigious jobs and high status in a government that campaigned against the giveaway of the country to the powerful few…”

The WPA Executive Member admitted that while government has done some good things since coming to office, it is unable to articulate its successes for three major reasons.

Dr. Hinds said that from a purely subjective standpoint, he would not want to see the return of the PPP to power in a one-party government. He believes that such a government would be bad for Guyana since the PPP has been unrepentant largely because they are convinced they did nothing wrong.

He stressed however that this does not lead him to be uncritical of the government, sections of which are extremely hostile to criticisms.

“In the end, I have an obligation to balance support for the government with loyalty to and defence of the people, particularly the poor and the powerless. My critiques are partly meant to get the government to heed the cries of its supporters to change course.”

Dr. Hinds said that a glance across the Caribbean landscape would show that people have low tolerance for governments. He said that the one-term syndrome is commonplace.

He also stated that there may be “a thinking” in Government circles that dislike for the PPP and ethnic loyalty would work in its favor at the next election.

In this regard, Dr, Hinds said, “I caution against that thinking. African Guyanese have traditionally demonstrated a dual political culture of ‘independent-loyalty’ that allows them to vote for their ethnic party and simultaneously search for and empower alternatives to their ethnic status-quo. The WPA and the Trotman-led AFC benefited from this culture.”

The WPA Executive Member said that the APNU+AFC government was not elected to be CEOs and Managers. He said it must understand that it was elected to lead a renewal of government and politics.

He said that it is time the government realizes that because of its “government as usual” approach; it does not enjoy the full confidence of its supporters and the society at large.

The political activist believes that the Government’s survival depends on its ability to address this growing problem. He said that failure to do so in short order could be disastrous.

“I, for one, would hold the Coalition responsible if it delivers Guyana into the hands of the PPP in 2020.”