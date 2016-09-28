Chinese National Team, first to grace the floors of National Sports Hall, November 1975

Guyana’s premiere hoop venue; the National Sports Hall will be 41 years old on November 24. This prestigious venue hosted its inaugural international event on November 24th 1975. The touring Chinese Team is the first international team to grace the floors of Guyana’s basketball mecca, Statistician Charwayne Walker notes.

The Chinese delegation deplaned Timehri Internatioal on November the 22nd, headed by the Section Chief of International Department; Li-Su-Huang, who paid a courtesy call on the then Minister of Sports, the late Shirley Field Ridley.

The Chinese Team consisted of:

Yuan Chao – Captain

Chang Ming Shu

Chia Hsiao Ping

Yen Tzu-Hsuan

Pan Yung- Ching

Yang Wei

Kao Hua

Liu Shih Hsin

Cheng-Chung Yuan

Cheng Fu Ken

The tourist drew first blood in the series opener, silencing a boisterous ram-packed Sports Hall with an emphatic 73 to 62 points victory. Star player Chia Hsiao Ping had a game high 20 pts. Raven’s Aubrey Chalmers led Guyana with 15 pts, Phillip Daniels 14 pts, Merton Fitzalbert 13 pts and skipper Mike Brusche 10 pts.

Guyana levelled the score by winning the second match 80 to 71, Aubrey Chalmers had the hot hand again with 17 pts, Merton Fitzalbert 17 pts and skipper Mike Brusche 10 pts. For China: Cheng Fu Ken top scored with 18 pts.

Series finale: China won 92 to 76, Pan- Tung- Ching top scored with 26 pts, Liu- Shih- Hsin 19 pts. For Guyana: Phillip Daniels top scored with 23 pts, skipper Mike Brusche 16 pts, Hewley Harry 9 pts, 9 rebounds.

Chinese vs Mackenzie at Mackenzie Sports Club: Chinese won 65 to 42. Pan-Tung- Ching 16 pts, Chiao Hsiao Ping 14 pt. Gavin Kendall top scored for Mackenzie with 12 pts, Clifton Brusche 7 pts.

The Historic Guyana National Team that Played at the First International Series at the National Sports Hall:

Michael Brusche –Captain

Clifton Brusche

Melroy Fitzalbert

Merton Fitzalbert

Phillip Daniels

Aubrey Chalmers

Keith Hinds

Compton Hinds

Hewley Harry

James Devonish

Brian Gonsalves

Winston Joseph

Gavin Kendall

Keith Alexander

Hewley Henry – Coach

Now the million dollar question diehard Guyanese basketball fans home and away are asking is whether the GABF and the Ministry of Sports will honour the players that represented Guyana in its inaugural series at the National Sports Hall or will there be an international series on that memorable date, November 24th.