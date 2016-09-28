Latest update September 28th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Barry Dataram convicted for cocaine trafficking

Sep 28, 2016 News 0

– Reputed wife and friends freed

After months of trial, self confessed drug lord Barry Dataram was found guilty and fined for trafficking in cocaine.
Dataram was charged with his reputed wife, Anjanie Boodnarine, and their friends Trevor Gouveia and Komal Charran, for having 129.23kg of cocaine in their possession on April 16, 2015 for the purpose of trafficking.
However, only Gouveia and Chandan showed up to hear the ruling by Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday.  Neither Dataram nor his wife was present at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
In her ruling Magistrate Latchman noted that a prima facie case had not been made out against Boodnarine, Gouveia and Charran. She said that given the circumstance of insufficient evidence, the three latter accused were not guilty of the crime.
Magistrate Latchman, however fined the convicted drug lord (Dataram) $164,268,000 and sentenced him to 60 months’ imprisonment for being in possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Following the hearing, Gouveia and Charran walked briskly out of the courtroom. The men were obviously relieved at the outcome.

Trevor Gouveia

Trevor Gouveia

Komal Charran

Komal Charran

Anjanie Boodnarine

Anjanie Boodnarine

Barry Dataram

Barry Dataram

Dataram, a Guyana-born American, had successfully fought off efforts to extradite him to the United States of America to face drug smuggling charges.
Dataram is said to have since fled Guyana to neighbouring Suriname. Law enforcement authorities had confirmed that the man had travelled out of Guyana on false documents.   The authorities are however, unsure whether his reputed wife had travelled with him.
At the previous hearing attorney for the defendants, Glenn Hanoman, made an application for leave of the court to withdraw services on the grounds that he was unaware of the whereabouts of Dataram and Boodnarine.
The lawyer said that he has not been able to communicate with the couple since their last court appearance. The application was granted by the court.
Hanoman, nevertheless, was still the attorney of the other two persons.
Dataram, also known as ‘Mogotani’, or Kevin Dataram, of 13 Vriesland, West Bank Demerara; his reputed wife, Anjanie Boodnarine, 19, of 79 Patentia, Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara; Komal Charran, 20, of 265 Belle West, West Bank Demerara; and Trevor Gouveia of Best Village, West Coast Demerara, had all pleaded not guilty to a drug trafficking charge.
According to the allegation, on April 16, last, at 661 Fourth Avenue, Block X Diamond, East Bank Demerara, they allegedly had 129.23 kg of cocaine in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The couple was arrested at their Lot 661 Fourth Avenue, Block X Diamond, East Bank Demerara residence.  On the day in question, ranks from the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) swooped down on the house and conducted a search in the presence of the defendants. During the search they unearthed the illicit drug.
It was reported that some of the cocaine was stuffed in frozen seafood, while the remainder was found to be bricks of raw coke.
As a result, Barry Dataram who was in the house at the time of the bust with his reputed wife and three other persons, was arrested. The defendants were then told of the offence, arrested and charged.

More in this category

Sports

Whitewashed: Pakistan thrash hapless Windies to sweep series

Whitewashed: Pakistan thrash hapless Windies to sweep series

Sep 28, 2016

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Pakistan exposed West Indies weakness to spin bowling and large outfields by cantering to a comfortable eight wicket win in their final match to complete a...
Read More
Hikers ladies get new uniforms from Woodpecker Products

Hikers ladies get new uniforms from Woodpecker...

Sep 28, 2016

44th annual CACBBFF… ACS Auto Parts & Mining Supplies on board as Clarke leaves today

44th annual CACBBFF… ACS Auto Parts &...

Sep 28, 2016

Scotiabank Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 – Round 3…

Scotiabank Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 – Round...

Sep 28, 2016

Pre tournament issue but Chess President pleased with performance of local players

Pre tournament issue but Chess President pleased...

Sep 28, 2016

Fitness Express and GAPF team up to host BARBELL WARS

Fitness Express and GAPF team up to host BARBELL...

Sep 28, 2016

Confident ‘Green Machine’ departs for RAN final in Mexico

Confident ‘Green Machine’ departs for RAN...

Sep 28, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch