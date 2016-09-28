44th annual CACBBFF… ACS Auto Parts & Mining Supplies on board as Clarke leaves today

Latest update September 28th, 2016 12:55 AM
Reigning Mr. Guyana Kerwyn Clarke leaves these shores today confident of doing himself and country proud at the 44th Central American and Caribbean Body Building and Fitness Federation Championships in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, this weekend.
Clarke is part of a 6-member team which also includes USA based Bruce Whatley, Emmerson Campbell, the lone female Alisha Fortune, Manager Franklyn Brisport and Keron Watson Clarke who would be coaching his brother Kerwyn.
The Mr. Guyana has expressed thanks to all those entities and individuals for their support which has enabled him to be focused on bringing home the coveted gold medal.
He noted the latest contribution of ACS Auto Parts and Mining Supplies located at 79 David Street, Kitty.
Manager, Kalim Khan handed over his company’s contribution to Clarke and extended best wishes to the four-time Mr. Guyana who would be competing in the middleweight (165 -176lbs) category.
Twenty-four nations including the host nation will be flexing against each other in the Dominican Republic this weekend at the IFBB sanctioned event. The semi finals are set for Friday while the finals are set for Saturday.
The other sponsors contributing to Clarke are the NSC, Fitness Express, Global Health Care Supplies, Star Party Rentals, Danesh Persaud, Nigel’s Supermarket, Professional Key Shop, Mahabeer & Sons Cambio, Industrial Supplies, Indesco, Constantine & Sons, Regal Sports, The Gift Center, ACS Auto Spares, Attorney-at-Law Sohail Poonai, BK International and Akbar Auto Sales.
