Mackenzie High, Kwakwani Secondary rout Georgetown opposition

-NSBF restarts at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Mackenzie High School and Kwakwani Secondary blew away their respective opposition from Georgetown on Sunday in the Under-14 group when the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Mackenzie High topped Bishops’ High 41-25 with Kobe Tappin and Shamar Savoury dumping in 10 points apiece. For Bishops’, Tyrone Singh had eight points and Duwon Younge had seven points to usher in the resumption of the basketball festival.

Kwakwani whipped St. Rose’s High School 52-7 in the other U-14 game. Kadeem Dover put up 12 points and 10 steals, while David Conway scored 10 points, six rebounds and Javon Brutus 11 points. For Rose’s, Jaheim Barton had five points.

In the U-16 category, St. Rose’s High outlasted Bishops’ High 34-18 with Anthony Yansen putting up 14 points and Kwasi Roberts nine points. Roydon Glasgow finished with six points and four rebounds for Bishops’ High.

President’s College then prolonged the already bad night for Bishops’ High with a 37-25 victory in the Under-19 group. Jaleel Duke scored 10 points while Leon Harte finished with eight points and Anton Fileen six points.

Timothy Thompson had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Bishops’ High. Meanwhile in the female competition, Marian Academy defeated Mackenzie High School 24-2 to secure the blowout win.

National players, Jada Mohan and Georgiana Vyphuis scored eight points apiece; Jahrier Young six points for Marian.

Digicel Guyana Inc., Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd. and Banks DIH Ltd. are the major sponsors of the NSBF that will continue on Friday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.