Those forensic audits…Govt.’s weak attitude leaves Guyanese feeling betrayed – Dr. David Hinds

A sense of betrayal is what Guyanese feel as the Government continues to display a “weak attitude” in dismantling the network of financial corruption.

That’s the view of Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr. David Hinds.

In an interview with this newspaper yesterday, Hinds sought to address the explanations offered by the government on the forensic audits.

He recalled that Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan had said that the forensic audits have become an embarrassment , especially when one considers the fact that witnesses are “scared to death” to come forward and testify.

This reason, among others offered by other Government officials, have sparked feelings among some sections of society that the administration is perhaps reluctant to act on the forensic audits. It is also felt by some that the audits are merely being used as a means to embarrass the former regime.

Dr. Hinds does not believe that the original intention was to embarrass the PPP.

“I think the Coalition was serious about bringing the perpetrators to book. Some individuals and sections of the Coalition are still serious about doing so. But the latter have little influence or power within the Coalition,” expressed the political activist.

Dr. Hinds said that he agrees however that the government did not go the extra mile.

“It would appear that there are other political and tactical considerations beyond the ones given by the Ministers. It’s very difficult to believe that you cannot find witnesses to come forward in not one of the scores of abuses exposed by the forensic audits. I just don’t believe it. Government has sway and uses it when it wants.”

The University Professor said he believes that there are other calculations at work which he may not be privy to.

“Maybe, they have calculated that going after these individuals will backfire on them in the long-run. Maybe influential members of the cabinet are being lobbied hard by moneyed-interests acting on behalf of the alleged wrongdoers. Maybe the PPP itself has sent emissaries to plead with or threaten the government.”

It is against the aforementioned background that Hinds argues that the forensic audits, like so many other big decisions of the government, have been a victim of the practice of inadequate consultation within the governing Coalition.

Since coming to power, the WPA Executive Member said that the Coalition has locked its constituent members out of decision-making by abandoning meaningful consultation outside of Cabinet and confining decision-making to the said Cabinet.

“To the best of my knowledge, Cabinet generally operates by the principle and spirit of ‘no-objection.’ It is not a place that is hospitable to the concourse of ideas. So dissent is usually frowned upon. This is in and of itself not necessarily a bad thing if one believes in the principle of efficient government devoid of gridlock. But when it becomes the only decision-making council, the outcome is hyper centralization of power among elites who represent themselves and not their parties.”

Dr. Hinds said that this is not, in the long run, good for democracy. He said the fact of the matter is that while the objective of the audits was not to simply embarrass the PPP, the outcome is just that.

The WPA Executive Member said the problem with that is that the PPP is not embarrassed by the audit reports and the Coalition supporters are not satisfied with just the publicizing of the findings.

“So in the end, the government gains no political capital from it. Ironically, it is the government who is embarrassed.”

Dr. Hinds said that the failure to prosecute is being interpreted by PPP supporters as confirmation that the exercise was mere witch-hunting. More importantly, the political activist said that the government supporters feel a sense of betrayal that their elected representatives are weak on this central plank of the platform that catapulted it to power.