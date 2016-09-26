Latest update September 26th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Still no trace of woman who vanished last month

Sep 26, 2016 News 0

– family fears the worst

A distraught family is pleading with the police to help solve the baffling disappearance of a 37-year-old woman, who vanished last month shortly after leaving her Lot 222 Last Street, Prospect, East Bank Demerara home.
Shawnette Savory reportedly left her home on August 30, shortly after paying a GPL bill. She hasn’t been seen since and all calls to her cell phone have gone unanswered.
One of the things that is worrisome to relatives is that fact that Shawnette appears to have only taken a small handbag with her. A relative said that all of her belongings are intact, and that even her phone charger was left behind.
“Whenever she goes out she calls me,” her sister said. “She does not turn off her phone; I think something has happened to her.”
A boyfriend of the missing woman said that he spoke to her by phone about “three, four weeks ago, and she seemed “normal and happy.” Since then, her phone has been turned off.

Missing: Shawnette Savory

Missing: Shawnette Savory

Her mother, Surujdai Ramcharran, who flew in from the US, said that relatives travelled to Wismar yesterday after receiving a call from someone who said that had seen a person fitting Shawnette’s description crossing the Wismar Bridge.
However, CCTV footage revealed that the individual was not Shawnette.
Relatives reportedly last saw Shawnette at Eccles, East Bank Demerara on August 28, when they all attended an uncle’s birthday party. She reportedly then headed home.
On August 30, she reportedly left her apartment, where she lives alone, to pay her electricity bill, following which she returned home, only to go out again. She never returned.
However her relatives only learned about her disappearance after Shawnette’s land-lady called to say that she had not seen her tenant in days.
Relatives said they filed a report at the Providence Police Station and at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary. They were reportedly told by a rank at the station that they need to provide more information for the police to work with.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shawnette Savory can contact relatives on telephone numbers 689-0107, 654-1536, 233-3699, 696-1870, or the nearest police station.

More in this category

Sports

Foregone conclusion as Forde wins fifth Courts 10k title

Foregone conclusion as Forde wins fifth Courts 10k title

Sep 26, 2016

It was a foregone conclusion for Cleveland Forde yesterday as the ‘Little Kenyan’, as he is popularly known, won his fifth Courts 10km title in the sixth edition of the annual race....
Read More
14th annual FACC/Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race… Husbands, Leung, Niles, Macullay, Hodge and Cornelius are category winners

14th annual FACC/Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle...

Sep 26, 2016

National Track and Field Facility approved to host Jamaica game

National Track and Field Facility approved to...

Sep 26, 2016

Women’s Development League 2016 – District Two – Berbice … West Side Conquerors needle KK Warriors; Demerara Queens edge NA Warriors

Women’s Development League 2016 – District...

Sep 26, 2016

Mike Mangal wins Scotiabank’s 19thannual Golf for charities tournament

Mike Mangal wins Scotiabank’s 19thannual Golf...

Sep 26, 2016

Ramchand’s Toyota Verosa could be in the mix this Sunday

Ramchand’s Toyota Verosa could be in the mix...

Sep 26, 2016

Berbice Bridge, Rubis Bel Air are major sponsors of annual national draughts competition

Berbice Bridge, Rubis Bel Air are major sponsors...

Sep 26, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch