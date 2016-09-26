Still no trace of woman who vanished last month

– family fears the worst

A distraught family is pleading with the police to help solve the baffling disappearance of a 37-year-old woman, who vanished last month shortly after leaving her Lot 222 Last Street, Prospect, East Bank Demerara home.

Shawnette Savory reportedly left her home on August 30, shortly after paying a GPL bill. She hasn’t been seen since and all calls to her cell phone have gone unanswered.

One of the things that is worrisome to relatives is that fact that Shawnette appears to have only taken a small handbag with her. A relative said that all of her belongings are intact, and that even her phone charger was left behind.

“Whenever she goes out she calls me,” her sister said. “She does not turn off her phone; I think something has happened to her.”

A boyfriend of the missing woman said that he spoke to her by phone about “three, four weeks ago, and she seemed “normal and happy.” Since then, her phone has been turned off.

Her mother, Surujdai Ramcharran, who flew in from the US, said that relatives travelled to Wismar yesterday after receiving a call from someone who said that had seen a person fitting Shawnette’s description crossing the Wismar Bridge.

However, CCTV footage revealed that the individual was not Shawnette.

Relatives reportedly last saw Shawnette at Eccles, East Bank Demerara on August 28, when they all attended an uncle’s birthday party. She reportedly then headed home.

On August 30, she reportedly left her apartment, where she lives alone, to pay her electricity bill, following which she returned home, only to go out again. She never returned.

However her relatives only learned about her disappearance after Shawnette’s land-lady called to say that she had not seen her tenant in days.

Relatives said they filed a report at the Providence Police Station and at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary. They were reportedly told by a rank at the station that they need to provide more information for the police to work with.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shawnette Savory can contact relatives on telephone numbers 689-0107, 654-1536, 233-3699, 696-1870, or the nearest police station.