Residents raising a stink over refuse dump at Melanie Damishana

Someone has been dumping waste materials at an empty lot at Section B Non Pariel East Coast Demerara (ECD), where the Melanie Damishana cinema was once located.

It’s been happening for the past three years, and residents who are affected by the stench from the eyesore are calling on the authorities to put a halt to this practice.

Roland Alleyne, one of the affected residents, said that people in vehicles would usually come to the lot at all hours of the day to dump waste. The din of scrap metal noise would disturb sleeping residents.

“Around three to four in the morning they would blow their horns, rev their engine, use obscene language, disturbing the residents from their sleep,” Alleyne said. Residents, particularly infants and the elderly, also suffer from the effects of smoke from old tyres, which the culprits would set alight.

According to Alleyne, on Friday, the occupants of a truck were seen dumping garbage at the location, while impeding the flow of traffic.

He said that reports were made to the police who charged some drivers for blocking the driveways of some residents.

But the wanton dumping of refuse has not abated.

Residents are asking that a suitable area be identified for the disposal of refuse. They are seeking the intervention of the necessary authorities to curb the activity.