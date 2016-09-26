Latest update September 26th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Residents raising a stink over refuse dump at Melanie Damishana

Sep 26, 2016 News 0

Someone has been dumping waste materials at an empty lot at Section B Non Pariel East Coast Demerara (ECD), where the Melanie Damishana cinema was once located.
It’s been happening for the past three years, and residents who are affected by the stench from the eyesore are calling on the authorities to put a halt to this practice.
Roland Alleyne, one of the affected residents, said that people in vehicles would usually come to the lot at all hours of the day to dump waste. The din of scrap metal noise would disturb sleeping residents.

Garbage dumped at empty lot in Melanie Damishana

Garbage dumped at empty lot in Melanie Damishana

“Around three to four in the morning they would blow their horns, rev their engine, use obscene language, disturbing the residents from their sleep,” Alleyne said. Residents, particularly infants and the elderly, also suffer from the effects of smoke from old tyres, which the culprits would set alight.
According to Alleyne, on Friday, the occupants of a truck were seen dumping garbage at the location, while impeding the flow of traffic.
He said that reports were made to the police who charged some drivers for blocking the driveways of some residents.
But the wanton dumping of refuse has not abated.
Residents are asking that a suitable area be identified for the disposal of refuse. They are seeking the intervention of the necessary authorities to curb the activity.

More in this category

Sports

Foregone conclusion as Forde wins fifth Courts 10k title

Foregone conclusion as Forde wins fifth Courts 10k title

Sep 26, 2016

It was a foregone conclusion for Cleveland Forde yesterday as the ‘Little Kenyan’, as he is popularly known, won his fifth Courts 10km title in the sixth edition of the annual race....
Read More
14th annual FACC/Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race… Husbands, Leung, Niles, Macullay, Hodge and Cornelius are category winners

14th annual FACC/Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle...

Sep 26, 2016

National Track and Field Facility approved to host Jamaica game

National Track and Field Facility approved to...

Sep 26, 2016

Women’s Development League 2016 – District Two – Berbice … West Side Conquerors needle KK Warriors; Demerara Queens edge NA Warriors

Women’s Development League 2016 – District...

Sep 26, 2016

Mike Mangal wins Scotiabank’s 19thannual Golf for charities tournament

Mike Mangal wins Scotiabank’s 19thannual Golf...

Sep 26, 2016

Ramchand’s Toyota Verosa could be in the mix this Sunday

Ramchand’s Toyota Verosa could be in the mix...

Sep 26, 2016

Berbice Bridge, Rubis Bel Air are major sponsors of annual national draughts competition

Berbice Bridge, Rubis Bel Air are major sponsors...

Sep 26, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch