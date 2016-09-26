Ramchand’s Toyota Verosa could be in the mix this Sunday

Sunday’s Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) final Drag Meet of the year is shaping up to provide fans with a rivetting conclusion to an exciting season which has witnessed a strong resurgence in this segment of the sport.

President of the GMR&SC Raj Boodhoo speaking with Kaieteur Sport recently said that while it would have been ideal to have the usual rivalry between Guyana and Suriname continue, the unavoidable absence of the Dutch dragsters will in no way diminish the excitement that drag racing constantly offer and is urging fans tro get to the South dakota Circuit to enjoy a fitting end to the year’s activities.

He said experienced dragsters such as Anand Ramchand, who normally drives a batch of cars, the Daby brothers Rondell and Peter, Chet Singh, Sanjay Persaud, female dragster Sharima Khan and Shawn Persaud, have all confirmed participation and their presence is sure guarantee that the showdown over the quarter-mile strip should be a must see.

The Toyota Supra of Rondel Daby is one of the machines that the fans love to flock and usually seem intrigued by its raw speed, but Singh, Ramchand and Peter Daby Mitsubishi Evolutions are also stacked with unbelievable horse power.

However, many are hoping that the Toyota Verossa of Ramchand do something special and pull off a huge upset in the category it normally campaigns in.

Among the categories to be contested are the F Class – 14 Seconds Bracket, E Class – 13 Seconds Bracket, D Class – 12 Seconds Bracket, C Class – 11 Seconds Bracket, B Class – 10 Seconds Bracket, A Class – 9 Seconds Bracket and the 8 Seconds Bracket.

The Porta Tree Timing device with specialized starting lights will be operational throughout the day.

Starting time is 09:00 hrs and admission is adults $1000, children $500, while those under the age of 12 years and vehicles are free.