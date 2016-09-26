Mike Mangal wins Scotiabank’s 19thannual Golf for charities tournament

Former Guyana open Champion, Mike Mangal (64/9) – father of Scotiabank’s Rohan Albert – walked away with the winner’s trophy at Scotiabank’s Golfing for Charities tournament on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Course. With the lure of trophies, other prizes and above all a chance – if in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd net winners’ position – to receive cash donations of $150,000, $100,000 and $75,000 towards a children’s charity of their choice under Scotiabank’s Bright Future Programme, golfers teed off excitedly at 12:45 p.m.

President Ramroop expressed thanks to Scotiabank and particularly for representatives of Scotiabank Robb Street Branch – Bank Manager, Brian Hackettt, and Marketing Manager, Jennifer Cipriani.

In response, Ms. Cipriani expressed, a big “Thank you for having Scotiabank as a partner with Lusignan Golf Club. Scotiabank is keen on helping people to get better, hence it is involved with Golfing, where it is recognised that golfers do not really receive much for the expensive involvement, as well as being involved in the Charities component.” In a significant good will gesture, Bank Manager Brian Hackett remembered that golfer Ian Gouviea won a club last year, but being left-handed he did not receive the right-handed club, so he was presented with a left-handed club this year. Several other Robb Street staff and their family members were on hand at the presentation ceremony for the winners.

What was particularly praiseworthy and amazing about Mike Mangal’s win is that he is only three months off from hospitalization due to serious head injuries in a robbery incident. Asked about his outstanding performance he replied, “I just had a good game today. My short game [meaning his chip and putt play] was excellent, and that helped me to win.”

The other winners were as follows, 2nd and 3rd place winners were Kalyan Tewari (68/9), and Rabindranath Persaud (Pandit Ravi) (68/24), and running a close 4th was last year’s winner Mahendra Bhagwandin. In fact Tewari, Persaud and Bhagwandin tied with overall net 68, but the back 9 scores for Tewari (42) and Persaud (48) were better than Bhagwandin’s (49).

Nearest to the Pin was won by Dr Philbert London (Pope Emmanuel), Longest Putt by Hilbert Shields, Best Gross (73) by Mike Mangal and Most Honest Golfer by Troy Cadogan.

Other close contenders were Andre Cummings (69/12), Aleem Hussain (69/17), Parmanand Persaud (70/14) and 4 net 72 scorers Bholawram Deo, Fazil Haniff, Gavin Todd and Patrick Prashad.

Scotiabank – Canada’s most international bank and a leading financial services provider in over 55 countries – operating in Guyana since 1968, operates five branches, 2 in Georgetown and one each in Bartica, New Amsterdam and Parika, and offers a complete range of retail and commercial banking services — including online banking and electronic cash management. However, in addition to its banking services, Scotiabank is unique in its community contribution. So far, the Scotiabank sponsored tournament is the only one with a philanthropic component.

Charities identified by the winners were Bless he Children Home in Industry by Mike Mangal, Joshua House by Kalyan Tewari and David Rose School by Rabindranath Persaud (Pandit Ravi).

Scotiabank’s goodwill was further extended in the form of 2 raffles, one for the Media personnel present, in which each member of the Media received a gift; and another raffle for every member that participated in the tournament, so that each player received a second gift, as at the start of the day’s play each golfer was given a sleeve of balls, compliments of Scotiabank.