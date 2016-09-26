Latest update September 26th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Former Speaker joins call for strict enforcement of traffic laws

Sep 26, 2016 News 0

– says police campaigns ‘not working’

“Motor vehicles whizz past policemen and police stations at top speeds without fear by the drivers that they will ever be stopped. And let’s face it; they know that if they are, all it will cost them is a ‘malta….”
– Ramkarran

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Ralph Ramkarran has joined those calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws, in the wake of the recent spate of horrendous road accidents.
The recent carnage prompted the Force to enact ‘Operation Safeway’, its most recent campaign to reduce the carnage on the country’s roadways.

Former Speaker Ralph Ramkarran

Former Speaker Ralph Ramkarran

As part of the operation, traffic ranks can be seen on the road conducting rigid exercises throughout the country, with the main areas of focus being in Georgetown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and East Coast Demerara (ECD).
However Ramkarran, in one of his most recent blogs, noted that “none of the (programmes) will work unless the Police Force strengthens its traffic enforcement capacity.
“To be frank, that capacity has long disappeared. It has been defeated by the culture of kleptocracy (rule by thieves) which has enveloped Guyana over the years, to such an extent that little can be done or achieved without paying obeisance to the culture, which flourishes with or without hindrance.”
Ramkarran underlined what he said are the main problems that need to be tackled in reducing road accidents and fatalities.
He continued that “exhortations on billboards and the use of a few speed guns by the police force are about all that is being done.
“They are clearly not working. Motor vehicles whizz past policemen and police stations at top speeds without fear by the drivers that they will ever be stopped. And let’s face it, they know that if they are, all it will cost them is a ‘malta.”
Ramkarran went on to highlight, the issue is drinking and driving.

Dead: 4-year-old Ambeka Trotman

Dead: 4-year-old Ambeka Trotman

Dead: Davin Sealey

Dead: Davin Sealey

Dead: Hema Singh

Dead: Hema Singh

“It is not known if the authorities have ever considered restricting the number of liquor licences being granted and strengthening the requirements. There is no legal requirement for notices warning against drinking and driving to be placed in bars or liquor restaurants. If cigarette packets require such notices, why not places which sell liquor?”
Finally, he said penalties for all traffic offences need to be upgraded and licences need to be suspended or revoked.
Ramkarran recommended the establishment of a Non Governmental Organisation, (NGO) properly resourced and working closely but independently with the authorities, to tackle this problem.
“But unless the Government is prepared to fund programmes and improvements, nothing will happen, “he stressed.
Last May, the Guyana Police Force recorded a 32 percent increase in road fatalities. According to Acting Traffic Chief, Boodnarine Persaud, there were 54 road fatalities from 50 accidents recorded from January to May 19, last, in comparison to 41 fatalities from 32 accidents for the same period in 2015.
Pedestrians are cited as the main road users affected with 16 such persons having lost their lives.
In addition, 12 motorcyclists, four pillion riders, seven pedal cyclists, nine drivers and six persons traveling in buses and lorries also lost their lives. For this year already, nine children have been killed in road accidents.
The victims include three-year-old Ashton Sears, 10 year old Ishmael Raghubir, five-month-old baby Randy Williams, 10-year-old Davin Sealey 11-year-old Hema Singh and four-year-old Ambeka Trotman.

More in this category

Sports

Foregone conclusion as Forde wins fifth Courts 10k title

Foregone conclusion as Forde wins fifth Courts 10k title

Sep 26, 2016

It was a foregone conclusion for Cleveland Forde yesterday as the ‘Little Kenyan’, as he is popularly known, won his fifth Courts 10km title in the sixth edition of the annual race....
Read More
14th annual FACC/Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race… Husbands, Leung, Niles, Macullay, Hodge and Cornelius are category winners

14th annual FACC/Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle...

Sep 26, 2016

National Track and Field Facility approved to host Jamaica game

National Track and Field Facility approved to...

Sep 26, 2016

Women’s Development League 2016 – District Two – Berbice … West Side Conquerors needle KK Warriors; Demerara Queens edge NA Warriors

Women’s Development League 2016 – District...

Sep 26, 2016

Mike Mangal wins Scotiabank’s 19thannual Golf for charities tournament

Mike Mangal wins Scotiabank’s 19thannual Golf...

Sep 26, 2016

Ramchand’s Toyota Verosa could be in the mix this Sunday

Ramchand’s Toyota Verosa could be in the mix...

Sep 26, 2016

Berbice Bridge, Rubis Bel Air are major sponsors of annual national draughts competition

Berbice Bridge, Rubis Bel Air are major sponsors...

Sep 26, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch