Foregone conclusion as Forde wins fifth Courts 10k title

It was a foregone conclusion for Cleveland Forde yesterday as the ‘Little Kenyan’, as he is popularly known, won his fifth Courts 10km title in the sixth edition of the annual race. US-based Euleen Josiah-Tanner also continued her stranglehold on the event in the female category with yet another win.

On the heels of victory in the Massy 10km Road Race earlier this month, Forde clocked 32:40.4 to prolong his establishment as the road race king with little threat from rivals Winston Missigher (33:15.1) and Cleveland Thomas (33:26.7), who finished second and third respectively.

It was Forde’s third major 10km Road Race win this year. He also won the CARICOM race in July. His next major assignment is conquering the South American challengers in the South American 10k race next month where he will be eager to avenge his loss to the Peruvians last year.

Nathaniel Giddings was fourth yesterday in 33:46.9, while Larry Nicholas rounded out the top five with a time of 34:16.1.

Josiah-Tanner also put her name down in the annals of history becoming the most successful female athlete in the race with her sixth title in a comfortable 40:12.20; Claudrice McKoy was second in 41:42.9, while Massy 10k winner, Ashanti Scott was third in a 41:56.6 time. Alicia Jack (45:36.6) and Shion Boyer (45:50.4) rounded out the top five for the Women’s Open Category.

In the junior category, athletes from the Inter Guiana Games Goodwill team dominated the race. Delroy Leitch and Anfernee Headecker finished third and fourth, respectively, in the male junior category. Meanwhile, on the girls’ side behind Joanna Archer was Tabitha Bowman.

In other categories, Masters (40–54 years old) Ian Archibald won with Gary Hartog and Lindon Harrison second and third. Taking the podium positions of the Masters (55 and over) were Llewellyn Gardener, Errol Warde, and Kenneth Prescott. Cyrleen Phillips won the Masters Women 35 and over category with Carla Benjamin second and Carla Adams third.

Meanwhile, A 3K race was held simultaneously with the 10K event and comprised of staff members of the company. An executive of Courts explained that this event was held for that particular group as Courts continues to promote healthy lifestyles among staff members.

President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson commended the runners for their successful participation. He said that it was a good race and expressed deep regards to Courts for their corporate gesture. “This is a true reflection of what athletics could be like when we all contribute our bit,” said Mr. Hutson.

Members of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force also came in for commendations as Hutson feels that the presence of the former group maintained order while the soldiers provided medical staff. However, the AAG boss feels that there should have been a few more barriers in aiding crowd control since there were minor incidences of encroachment.

Courts executive, Clive DeHaas, commended the effort of the organizing committee and proposed a bigger and better event next year.

Over $150,000 in cash and trophies were distributed to athletes placing among the top three in each category as well as (Courts) staff members that participated in the 3KM event. (Edison Jefford and Michael Benjamin)

