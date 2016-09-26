Latest update September 26th, 2016 12:55 AM

Demolished Albousytown bridge still to be replaced

With infrastructural works moving apace throughout Georgetown, residents of Barr Street, Albouystown are feeling somewhat neglected.
This is in relation to the bridge that connects Barr Street to Sussex Street, which has been in a state of disrepair for almost ten weeks.
A resident who spoke with Kaieteur News said the bridge began to tilt and this prompted officials to demolish the ‘sinking’ section of the bridge.bridge-1

Demolished Bridge at Barr Street and Sussex Street

After being left for three weeks, the resident said an excavator operator showed and demolished the entire bridge.
The man added that he does not think the bridge would be fixed before the year ends, unless the Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, gives specific directives to do so.
Some $14.4 billion was budgeted in 2016 to continue the upgrade, expansion and rehabilitation of Guyana’s network of roads and bridges.
With the 2017 National Budget set to be tabled in the National Assembly in early December, officials are racing against time to increase the level of spending for this year’s estimates.  Finance Minister Winston Jordan had confirmed that, almost nine months into the year, less than 50 per cent of the 2016 National Budget has been spent.

