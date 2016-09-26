Latest update September 26th, 2016 12:55 AM

Curtains drawn on Child Protection Week

Children in state care were this weekend treated to various forms of entertainment as the Child Protection Agency of the Ministry of Social Protection concluded its observation of Child Protection Week 2016. fun-day

Some of yesterday’s activities

The children who reside in various State-run homes were treated to face painting, trampoline and a mini concert, which included dancing, poetry, drama, songs and performances by Michael Khan “Ole Man Paapi” and Abigale James.

