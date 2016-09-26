Latest update September 26th, 2016 12:55 AM

Corruption like a virus and nuff people ketch it

Sep 26, 2016 Dem Boys Seh

Something got to be wrong wid some people. It look like corruption is a virus and nuff people ketching it. Dem got one set who trying to get a man to sell he rights to a man. Dem boys sure that somebody promise somebody else big money or somebody pass over some real cash.
Somebody probably want money to pay off a big gambling debt and somebody want money to help him live beyond ee means. Is a good thing people watching because nuff of this woulda pass over. It look like if is sheer corruption in de place.
De Waterfalls paper got a mission to help wid a clean and honest society. If wasn’t fuh dem only de man above know wha woulda happen wid de country and BaiShanLin. That ain’t all. Dem watching all around and dem see more corruption in GECOM.
Again big money share around and dem boys want to know who and who collect. Imagine somebody collect big money fuh some radio that nobody use. If that wasn’t enough dem spend more money to buy enough battery to light all dem torchlight in Guyana, Barbados and Jamaica. Now de battery deh in GECOM and nuff spoil.
Dem boys believe that some people only buy dem battery to get dem hand pun money and if wasn’t fuh de Waterfalls paper all this woulda remain secret.
Now nobody in GECOM ain’t answering questions. Is like if dem dumb. But dem boys gun get to de bottom of de whole corrupt situation.
De Commissioners who deh in GECOM seh dem didn’t even know wha GECOM was buying. Dem know Luncheon approve de money but dem seh he didn’t know wheh de money was going. Wha mek de thing suspicious was when one set of people was getting all de contract. Dem boys want to know if this didn’t raise a flag.
But nothing don’t hide. Dem boys waiting to see when de money gun spend. In de meantime Soulja Bai deh trusting everybody. Is time he wake up and realize that corruption deh round.
Talk half and watch out fuh more news bout dem corrupt .

