Blankenburg accident…Step-father released, to be charged with children’s death

Mark Halley, the step father of the two children who were killed when he reportedly lost control of his car and crashed into two parked vehicles on the Blankenburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara, has been discharged from hospital.

Traffic ranks investigating the case had said that once Halley is discharged he will be charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. Charges are likely to follow sometime this week.

The children, 10-month-old Marvin and his seven-year-old sister, Tina, were laid to rest yesterday. Reports are that relatives are trying to keep the fact that Halley has been discharged from the hospital from the cops.

However, some relatives are calling on the police to act fast before he flees the jurisdiction.

At around 02:00 hrs two Tuesdays ago, Halley was reportedly proceeding west along the Blankenburg Public Road at a fast rate when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and slammed into two parked vehicles, a Toyota Tundra and a mini bus.

He sustained head injuries and several broken bones while the children’s mother, Michelle Miguel sustained injuries to her neck.

Following the collision, they were all rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where the children were pronounced dead on arrival.

Halley and Miguel were transferred to the GPHC where they remain patients.