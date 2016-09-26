Berbice Bridge, Rubis Bel Air are major sponsors of annual national draughts competition

The Guyana Draughts Association will commence its Annual National Championship on Saturday October 1st at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. On the opening day the ‘B’ players will take to the boards. Last year’s winner was Mr. Yearwood who would be keen to win again and move to the ‘A’ Level.

Then on Sunday October 2nd the senior players will contest along with the top four players from the ‘B’ competition. Defending champion Khemraj Pooranmall will meet with stronger force with the likes of Floyd Cumberbatch, Jiaram and Mark Brathwaite whom are all doing their home work.

On October 8th the open International 100 square would be played.

The country’s top Draughts players are expected to participate in these competitions. Registration starts at 9.00am and game time is 10.00am sharp.

Entrance fee is three hundred dollars per person. All the games would be played on a six round Swiss system.

Berbice Bridge Inc. donated three trophies, Lalta Gainda of Rubis Bel Air six trophies, Gentle Elias (Attorney at Law) two trophies and National Champion Khemraj Pooranmall one trophy. The first four places in each division will receive trophies.

President of the Association Mr. Jiaram is calling on more Youths to get involved in this Board Game as it builds their thinking power and leads to a positive approach in life.