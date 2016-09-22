M&CC guard remanded for murder of colleague

Latest update September 22nd, 2016 12:55 AM

MCC security guard, Kevin Stephens, was on Tuesday remanded to prison after he appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court, East Coast Demerara to answer to the charge of murder.
The charge read that on September 17, Stephens allegedly shot and killed his colleague, Herbert Verwayne, a driver attached to the said security firm after he made ill remarks about a female relative of his.
The dead man, Herbert Verwayne, a father of five, of Lot 710 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, was shot in the neck and died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
The incident occurred shortly after 07:00 hrs at the security firm’s head office at Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Kevin Stephens, of La Penitence, Georgetown was not required to plead to the offence. He was unrepresented.
Stephens will make his next court appearance on October26.

