Investigators ready to charge fourth suspect in Black Bush triple murder

Three men who were jointly charged for the gruesome Black Bush Polder triple murder appeared in a Berbice court on Tuesday. The matter continues today.berbice-a
The trio, Carlton Chaitram, 37, known as “Lima”; his son, Jairam Chaitram, 17; and Tameshwar Jagmohan, 26;, known as “Guana” of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, arrived at the Mibicuri Magistrate’s Court after the adjournment of the court.
However, the men were all taken to the Whim Magistrate Court, where Magistrate Charlyn Artiga adjourned the case over to a later date for reports.
The fourth suspect, Rakesh Karamchand, 27, known as ‘Go-To-Front’ from Sheet Anchor, Canje, who was recently arrested, was also brought to the Mibicuri police station on Tuesday by members of the Major Crimes Unit. .
The bullet riddled bodies of Pawan Chandradeo, 37 and his 15-year old son Jaikarran Chandradeo of Lot 163 Mibicuri North, Black Bush Polder and Chandradeo’s brother in law, Naresh Rooplall, 33, of Number 75 Village, Corentyne were discovered at Mibicuri Creek in July.
The men had ventured on a fishing trip in the Black Bush Polder backlands when they met their demise.
The Major Crimes Unit with the support of ranks of B Division had cracked the case and apprehended the suspects at the time.
Investigators had revealed that the victims witnessed the accused stealing fuel from a rice farmer in the backlands, which led to them being brutally murdered.
Meanwhile, Indrawattie Rooplall, wife of Chandradeo was present at the court yesterday to witness justice being served for the wrongful death of her relatives.
The woman told Kaieteur News that she is relieved that the fourth suspect is now in police custody and calls for justice to be swiftly served.

