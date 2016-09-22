Mining body rescues girl, 9, from sexual pact in Port Kaituma

Representative of the Guyana Women Miners Association in Region One, Stephanie Miguel, reported yesterday that she has in her care a nine-year-old girl who has been a victim of human trafficking for over a year.

Kaieteur News was informed of the matter by President of the GWMO Urica Primus and immediately made contact with Miguel for further details. According to Miguel, the young girl resided in the Port Kaituma backdam with her parents and two brothers. She said that the girl’s father does not speak English, only his native tongue Carib.

Miguel reported that the young girl was handed over to a miner and forced to live with him. The GWMO representative said that it is appalling that a girl at such a young age would be subjected to such inhumane treatment.

“People know what happened in the backdam, and the thing is, people can get charged for not making a report.”

She relayed that the man was allowed to have his way with the girl since he would sponsor the family with food supplies regularly.

Miguel said that after the issue was finally exposed the girl and her brothers, aged 11 and eight, were taken to the Port Kaituma Police Station. However, she said that the officers could not keep the children at the station; hence a home had to be found for them.

According to Miguel the children were to be resettled with a woman but were later seen going home with their mother. Miguel said she then intercepted them and the girl and her brothers have been staying with her for over a week.

Miguel said that the man with whom the girl was forced to live died last Sunday. She added that the girl’s older brother aged 15, has been held in connection with the man’s death. According to her, the welfare officer in the area, Ms. Bibi and the Probation Officer, Collis Jacobs are aware of the situation.

She said that the question as to what is the next step with the children is being considered. The children after being away from school for some time were given uniforms and are now attending classes.

In a recent article published by this newspaper, the story of sexual harassment plaguing mining communities was shown to be growing in regularity.

In the community of Baramita, it was reported by the Guyana Human Rights Association that there were high numbers of unreported cases of young women being lured by wealthy miners in the community.

Larry Carryl, Coordinator for Rights of Children, an arm of the GHRA had revealed in an interview there were reports of police ranks taking bribes from miners who are exploiting women sexually. The failure to intervene is widespread.

Carryl said that the lure of gold and pervasive drug and alcohol use are being blamed for the high levels of suicide, sexual harassment and physical violence.