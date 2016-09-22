Guyana sabotaging itself

Latest update September 22nd, 2016 12:55 AM
Sep 22, 2016 Dem Boys Seh
De British did come up wid a saying that one should not carry coals to Newcastle. That is because Newcastle, a town in England, got more coal than it can handle.
Dem boys tun de situation to Guyana and find out that people importing everything that Guyana got. This had to happen from de time dem reporters find out that Guyana importing plantain chip, coconut water, sugar cake and drinking water.
People know that any country that like its own people would support dem. Uncle Sam does subsidise its famers when things bad. If beef price start to fall, Uncle Sam would pay fuh dem cow that de farmer can’t sell. But not Guyana. From de time somebody mek something is gone some businessman gone overseas to see if he can import it.
De Chinee people come to Guyana and tek over dem contract. Is not that Guyana didn’t have contractor but we had to import couple because we own couldn’t tackle some big jobs. And if dem could, it woulda tek years instead months.
Li’l children use to sing a song about de farmer in de dell and how de farmer tek a wife and de wife tek a child. Dem boys now singing how Guyana tek a Chine contractor and de contractor tek stone from Suriname.
Imagine wid all that stone in de country de contractor trying to import stone from Suriname and is not because dem can’t get any in Guyana. Is not because of price. It got to be something wid Suriname because even de drinks that dem use to give school children might now come from Suriname.
Imagine de school children use to drink a box of Topco in school. That same drink provide money fuh dem farmers who plant guava, cherry, mango and things like that instead of ganja.
Now Guyana telling dem same farmers to go back and plant ganja because de country buying drink from Suriname.
Talk half and think about carrying coal to Newcastle.
