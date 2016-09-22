Latest update September 22nd, 2016 12:55 AM

Govt moves to sell 5,000 tonnes of used tyres dumped at Haags Bosch

Sep 22, 2016 News 0

Government is moving to sell thousands of used tyres that have been left at the Haags Bosh dumpsite, East Bank Demerara. The “end-of-life” tyres have been posing a major environmental and fire hazard at the government

File photo: The tyre situation at the Haags Bosch dumpsite. The photo was taken a few months ago.

-owned facility.
According to a notice from the Ministry of Communities that was published in Kaieteur News, yesterday, there is approximately 5,000 tonnes of “end-of-life” tyres which is currently stockpiled at the dumpsite.
“The total amount of end-of-life tyres would be sold as one lot. Bids must be placed in sealed envelopes bearing no identity of the bidder on the outside and must be clearly marked on the top right hand corner “Bid for the purchase of End-of-Life Tyres” and addressed and delivered to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communities, Fort Street, Kingston, no later than Thursday 20th, October 2016 at 16:00hrs,” the notice said.
The Ministry said bidders can make inspections on weekdays between 09:00hrs-13:00hrs at the site, located behind Eccles.
The dumpsite is a new one and came into operation a few years ago. But management, legal and operational issues have been proving a problem.
Government sacked the previous manager, BK International and hired a new one, Puran Brothers, on a one-year contract.
A few weeks ago, Kaieteur News reported that the dumpsite, which was financed by the Inter-American Development Bank, had stopped accepting metals and tyres at the facility.
This was based on instructions received from the Solid Waste Management Department, headed by Gordon Gilkes.

